RCB vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in IPL 2025 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) squared off in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3. The Rajat Patidar-led side clinched a six-run victory in the summit clash, ending their 18-year title drought.

Ad

After being put to bat first, RCB registered 190/9 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored 43 runs, but they came at a strike rate of 122.86 as he consumed 35 balls.

Rajat Patidar (26 off 16), Liam Livingstone (25 off 15), and Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) chipped in with valuable cameos. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets each for Punjab.

Shashank Singh was the top performer with the bat for PBKS, remaining unbeaten on 61 runs from 30 balls. Josh Inglis also did a commendable job with his impactful 39-run knock in 23 deliveries.

Ad

Trending

However, it wasn't enough to take PBKS home as they ultimately finished with 184/7 after 20 overs. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers, recording fantastic figures of 4-0-17-2.

Krunal became the first player to win two Player of the Match awards in IPL finals as he took home the prestigious prize for his stunning bowling exploits.

The summit clash proved to be an exhilarating affair filled with several memorable moments. Here, we take a look at three such moments that generated buzz among the fans:

Ad

#1 Virat Kohli tears up in the last over, with RCB on the cusp of maiden IPL triumph

RCB finally added the silverware that had eluded them for 18 years by clinching the IPL 2025 title. They crossed the finish line on their fourth attempt, having previously ended as runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 20016.

Virat Kohli, who has been part of all four IPL finals that RCB have played so far, looked visibly emotional during the final moments of the contest.

Ad

PBKS needed 29 runs off the last six balls. After Josh Hazlewood started the all-important over with a couple of dot balls to seal the game for his team, Kohli could be seen controlling his tears while fielding at the boundary.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Phil Salt takes astonishing boundary catch to end Priyansh Arya's promising knock

PBKS opener Priyansh Arya got off to a decent start, scoring 24 runs off 19 balls with the help of four boundaries. His stay at the creased ended courtesy of Phil Salt's brilliance in the field.

On the final ball of the fifth over, Arya played the flick shot off a short-pitched delivery from Hazlewood. He seemed to have timed it well, and it initially appeared that the ball would clear the ropes.

Ad

However, Salt completed a spectacular catch at deep backward square leg. Here's a video of the awe-inspiring grab:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Jitesh Sharma brings out unorthodox shot from his repertoire to counter Kyle Jamieson's short ball

RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma wowed the fans with his quick-fire 24-run knock in 10 balls. He entertained fans by playing some wonderful shots, one of which was an audacious scoop against Kyle Jamieson's short ball.

The tall pacer pitched it short on the first ball of the 16th over. Jitesh countered it by hitting a dazzling scoop shot that sailed over the keeper's head for a maximum.

Ad

You can watch a clip of the audacious stroke below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More