RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Full list of award winners, Player of the Match, scorecard & records

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, to lift their maiden title. The summit clash was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After PBKS won the toss and chose to field first, RCB registered 190/9 in 20 overs. Opener Virat Kohli was the top scorer for the Bengaluru-based side, contributing 43 runs off 35 balls.

PBKS fought hard in their pursuit of overhauling the target but fell short. They finished at 184/7 after 20 overs, with Shashank Singh remaining unbeaten on 61 runs from 30 deliveries.

With RCB ending their 18-year trophy drought, let's look at the IPL 2025 final scorecard, award winners, and top stats.

List of all award winners in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his outstanding bowling performance in the final. The left-arm spinner conceded just 17 runs from his quota of four overs while claiming the crucial wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis.

Krunal also received the award for bowling the most number of dot balls in the contest. Here's the complete list of winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Jitesh Sharma (Strike rate of 240)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shashank Singh (six sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Shashank Singh

Most Fours in the Match: Priyansh Arya (four fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Krunal Pandya (12 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Krunal Pandya (4-0-17-2)

Full list of IPL 2025 award winners

Orange Cap: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) — 759 runs

Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) — 25 wickets

Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) — 717 runs

Emerging Player of the Season: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Most Fantasy Points: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Super Sixes: Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) — 40 sixes

Most Fours: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) — 88 fours

Most Dot Balls: Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) — 151 dot balls

Super Striker: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) — Strike rate 206.55

Catch of the Season: Kamindu Mendis (SunRisers Hyderabad)

Fairplay Award: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Pitch and Ground Award: Delhi & District Cricket Association

RCB vs PBKS scorecard

Apart from Virat Kohli's 43-run knock, other batters chipped in with valuable contributions. Rajat Patidar (26 off 16), Liam Livingstone (25 off 15), and Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) played handy cameos for the side.

Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets each. All three of Arshdeep's wickets came in the last over of the RCB innings.

Shashank Singh's late blitz wasn't enough for PBKS as his 61*-run knock went in vain. Apart from him, Jos Inglis delivered an impactful knock. The keeper-batter scored 39 runs off 23 deliveries.

While Krunal Pandya came up with a dazzling bowling performance for RCB, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also picked up two wickets.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Top records and stats

Krunal Pandya became the first player in IPL history to win the 'Player of the Match' award twice in the finals. Let's look at some of the other records that came out of the IPL 2025 final:

1) Virat Kohli now has the most number of fours in the IPL. He has hit 771 boundaries in the tournament. He surpassed Shikhar Dhawan, who has 768 fours to his name.

2) PBKS opener Priyansh Arya scored the most number of runs in a debut season. The southpaw amassed 475 runs across 17 matches. He broke Devdutt Padikkal's record, who scored 473 runs in his debut season (2020).

