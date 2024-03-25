RCB vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Five matches have transpired in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), and all five have ended in favor of the home side. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will hope that the streak continues when they host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 25.

RCB are on the back of a rather straightforward loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but losing to the Men in Yellow at Chepauk doesn't say much about the quality of the side. If not for a batting collapse against Mustafizur Rahman that took away all their weapons, Bengaluru may have been able to challenge the home side.

PBKS, meanwhile, got over the line in a stop-start chase against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Sam Curran notched up the first half-century of IPL 2024 as Shikhar Dhawan and Co. started the new campaign on a positive note.

The recent history between the two teams makes for interesting reading. Punjab have won three of their last five meetings, and all three were by fairly convincing margins. Bengaluru have eked out two victories as well, albeit in more close games.

The rivalry, caused largely due to players' shifting of allegiance between the two franchises but also because of the teams' lack of success in the IPL over the years, has produced plenty of memorable moments. It isn't expected to be any different this year as they look to achieve contrasting objectives in their second game of the season.

Can RCB get off the mark in front of their home crowd? Or will PBKS make it two out of two and send the alarm bells off in the opposition camp?

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS: Faf du Plessis and his men look to get off the mark in front of home crowd

RCB's top order got off to a bright start in the last game thanks to Faf du Plessis' blitz, but things came undone soon after. Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar looked nervy out in the middle, while Glenn Maxwell lasted just one ball.

PBKS have bolstered their bowling attack with the addition of Harshal Patel and now have the freedom to unleash Kagiso Rabada in the middle overs in tandem with the spinners. The Kings might just be able to shackle the Bengaluru batters on what is expected to be a favorable batting wicket.

RCB's bowlers did decently against CSK, with Mayank Dagar standing out in the two overs he bowled. However, on the whole, the unit doesn't inspire much confidence, both in the middle overs and at the death. Mohammed Siraj, who is their main man, has a rather disappointing record against Punjab.

The two teams are evenly matched, and it's still too early in the competition to tell where they stand. RCB's batting firepower will make them a contender to win any game, but PBKS aren't far behind on that front. Moreover, the visiting side have a more well-rounded bowling unit, one that could take to the demands of the Chinnaswamy Stadium with relative ease.

PBKS could be favored by the barest of margins on Monday, although RCB have so many match-winners that it would be foolish to confidently bet against them. The chasing team can be backed to win.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 6 of IPL 2024.