RCB vs PBKS Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have engaged in some fierce contests in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the recent past, with several players having turned out for both teams. The latest installment of the now-famous rivalry sees the two teams face off in Match 48 of IPL 2021 in Sharjah on Sunday, October 2.

Both matches in the 2020 edition of the IPL, as well as the reverse fixture earlier in the season, ended in PBKS victories. However, the tables have been turned this time around. RCB are in a comfortable third place with seven wins from 11 games, while PBKS are fifth with five wins from 12 matches.

Both teams have been inconsistent in the second phase of IPL 2021 so far, but come into this game on the back of a positive result. While KL Rahul's men beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by the skin of their teeth, RCB cruised to a seven-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In the first meeting between the two sides, Harpreet Brar picked up the massive wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to bowl his side to a famous victory. It remains to be seen whether the all-rounder will feature in Match 48 on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Can PBKS continue their recovery against buoyant RCB?

Harpreet Brar was sacrificed in the last game for Fabian Allen

PBKS were on the brink after falling to the Mumbai Indians (MI), but they dug deep into their reserves of resolve to pull a result out of the hat against KKR. They might consider bringing RCB's tormentor, Brar, back into the playing XI at the expense of Fabien Allen, who appeared to injure himself in the previous game.

Otherwise, Nathan Ellis remains the only issue for PBKS to address. The Aussie quick has been extremely expensive in his first IPL stint, and a chance for the experienced Chris Jordan might be in the works. Nicholas Pooran has also failed to deliver, but the young southpaw doesn't have an adequate replacement in the absence of Chris Gayle.

With Shahrukh Khan striking a few lusty blows in the previous game, the opening combination delivering consistently and Aiden Markram striking some form in his maiden IPL tenure, PBKS will be optimistic of keeping their good run against RCB going.

Meanwhile, RCB will rely on their world-class trio of Maxwell, De Villiers and Kohli to take them to a guaranteed playoff spot. Devdutt Padikkal has given the team a decent start in the powerplay, while Srikar Bharat has essayed a couple of tasty cameos after slotting in at No. 3. The batting lineup wears a settled look, and unless it comes undone like it did against PBKS earlier this year, it should give the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi a run for their money.

Speaking of Bishnoi, can the young leg-spinner come up trumps in his biggest test of the season so far? With three excellent players of spin, who have admittedly occasionally struggled against the googly, RCB have the perfect trio to counter Bishnoi's wicket-taking threat. Shami and Arshdeep are at the top of their game and can't be taken lightly either.

On paper, PBKS have the ideal team to counter RCB, but their biggest problem lies in their over-reliance on the top order. KL Rahul has shown little by way of intent in the recent past, with the team extremely dependent on him to anchor the innings in almost every game.

The PBKS skipper has an otherworldly record against RCB, so you could back him to come up with another match-defining batting display. But if someone like Mohammed Siraj or George Garton can send Rahul back to the hut early, which seems the more likely outcome, RCB could cruise to a win.

It's touch and go, but RCB can be backed to break their indifferent run against PBKS.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 48 of IPL 2021

