RCB vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. This game will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RR are at the top of the IPL points table right now with eight points after six matches. RCB< meanwhile, are sixth in the standings, though they are only two points behind the league leaders. If RCB record a big win against RR, they could go to the top of the standings.

Ahead of the RCB vs RR match, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the league:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a slender lead of 13-12 in the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals. The two 'royal' franchises of IPL have clashed 27 times in the tournament's history, with the Jaipur-based team winning on 12 occasions.

RR and RCB met thrice in the previous season, including Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. RCB won the first league stage match but suffered a defeat against RR in their next two meetings.

Bangalore will be keen to avenge those defeats on Sunday.

Matches Played - 28.

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 13.

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 12.

Matches with No Result - 3.

RCB vs RR head-to-head record in Bengaluru

While M Chinnaswamy Stadium is the home ground of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head record in Bengaluru by 4-2. The two teams have met in nine games on this ground, with three of them being abandoned due to rain.

The last time these two teams met at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was back in 2019, which ended with no result as well.

Matches Played - 9.

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4.

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2.

Matches with No Result - 3.

Last 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three of their previous five meetings against the Rajasthan Royals. RCB completed a double over RR in 2021, but the Royals bounced back by defeating Bangalore in two of their three matches last season.

Jos Buttler's match-winning century helped RR knock RCB out of the IPL last year. Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals matches:

RR (161/3) beat RCB (157/8) by 7 wickets, May 27, 2022. RR (144/8) beat RCB (115) by 29 runs, Apr 26, 2022. RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by 4 wickets, Apr 5, 2022. RCB (153/3) beat RR (149/9) by 7 wickets, Sep 29, 2021. RCB (181/0) beat RR (177/9) by 10 wickets, Apr 22, 2021.

Poll : 0 votes