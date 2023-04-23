RCB vs RR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23. The day game of the double-header will see Bangalore players sporting green jerseys as part of the franchise’s ‘Go Green’ initiative.

RCB are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2023 points table, with three wins and as many losses. In their last match, they got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs, coming up with a clinical performance. Batting first, they posted 174/4 on the board as Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli struck fifties. Mohammed Siraj’s four-fer then held PBKS to 150.

RR remain on top of the points table despite their 10-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous game. Bowling first, Rajasthan did well to restrict LSG to 154/7. Their batters, however, had an off day and could only manage 144/6 in response.

Today's RCB vs RR toss result

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson said:

“Looking at the conditions, our side and their side, we'd prefer bowling.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update



win the toss and elect to field first against



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-32



#TATAIPL | #RCBvRR Toss Update @rajasthanroyals win the toss and elect to field first against @RCBTweets Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨@rajasthanroyals win the toss and elect to field first against @RCBTweets. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-32#TATAIPL | #RCBvRR https://t.co/H2rhfMIBeq

Samson said that RR are going in with the same starting XI as the last game. RCB, meanwhile, are being led by Virat Kohli again. Like in the last game, Faf du Plessis will bat, but will not field due to his fitness issues. Also, David Willey comes in for Wayne Parnell.

RCB vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

RCB subs: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR subs: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif

Today's RCB vs RR pitch report

According to Pommie Mbangwa and Aaron Finch, the surface looks dry, and being a day game, the average first-innings score is 158. It is a slower surface and will take turn. The powerplay is so much more important on drier surfaces. You need to take a few chances. As a bowler, the best strategy is to vary your lengths and use slower balls.

Today's RCB vs RR match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



It’s our Go Green Game and we bring to you the numbers, history and emotions heading into this all important clash against the table toppers Rajasthan Royals.



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #GoGreen #RCBvRR RCB v RR, Game Day: PreviewIt’s our Go Green Game and we bring to you the numbers, history and emotions heading into this all important clash against the table toppers Rajasthan Royals. RCB v RR, Game Day: Preview It’s our Go Green Game and we bring to you the numbers, history and emotions heading into this all important clash against the table toppers Rajasthan Royals.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #GoGreen #RCBvRR https://t.co/L1y81ZEANO

Rajasthan Royals squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

RCB vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Sai Darshan Kumar

TV umpire: Navdeep Singh

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

Poll : 0 votes