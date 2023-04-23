RCB vs RR, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The much-awaited encounter will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

With four wins and just two losses, league-leaders Rajasthan have been in phenomenal form. However, they suffered a defeat in their last outing, against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

After asking LSG to bat first in the first game of the season in Jaipur, RR held the visitors nicely and restricted them to 154/7. In a disappointing batting effort, LSG’s innings never quite got going despite KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers adding 82 for the first wicket.

For RR, Ravichandran Ashwin impressed with 2/23, while Trent Boult ended with 1/16 in his four overs.

In their hunt for 155, RR dominated the first half with the bat as Yashasvi Jaiswal (44 off 35) and Jos Buttler (40 off 41) added 87 for the opening wicket. However, once the duo were separated, they lost their way.

While skipper Sanju Samson was run-out, in-form batter Shimron Hetmyer (2) also fell cheaply for a change. 'Impact Player' Devdutt Padikkal (26 off 21) gave RR hope by smacking three fours in the 18th over.

The equation came down to 19 off the last over. But Avesh Khan dismissed Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel (0) off consecutive deliveries to seal the game in LSG’s favor.

Scorecard of RCB from their last IPL 2023 game

Batting scorecard of RCB vs PBKS [Sportskeeda]

Unlike RR, Bangalore will enter today's game on the back of a clinical win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 20.

Faf du Plessis, who was not the captain for the game as he was to be subbed in the second half due to injury concerns, clobbered his fourth half-century of the season. He hit five boundaries and as many sixes in his belligerent knock of 84 off 56 balls.

RCB's stand-in captain for the day, Virat Kohli, played a second-fiddle to Du Plessis, scoring 59 off 47 balls. The two RCB talismen added 137 runs for the opening wicket before Harpreet Brar dismissed Kohli in the 17th over. On the very next ball, Glenn Maxwell perished on a golden duck.

PBKS bowlers did a great job in the death overs as they restricted RCB to 174/4 in the first innings.

Bowling scorecard of RCB vs RR [Pic Credit: Sportskeeda]

Chasing 175, Punjab needed a solid start, but Bangalore’s bowlers, particularly Mohammed Siraj, struck key blows. The hosts' run-chase never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular junctures.

While Siraj dismissed Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone in the powerplay, Wanindu Hasaranga also accounted for two scalps within his first three overs.

Jitesh Sharma (41 off 27) gave PBKS something to cheer about. However, Siraj returned to knock over two lower-order batters before Harshal Patel ended Jitesh’s resistance.

In the end, PBKS were bundled out for 150 runs and lost the game by 24 runs. Siraj, for his career-best figures of 4/21, was adjudged the Player of the Match award.

Poll : 0 votes