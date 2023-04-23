RCB vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would ideally like their beloved Chinnaswamy Stadium to be a fortress in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but that's not how things have turned out.

With their bowling attack often costing them at home, up against the flat track, short boundaries and fast outfield, RCB have barely managed to establish a 50% win record at the Chinnaswamy. They've already dropped four points at home in IPL 2023, having gone down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Bangalore will get the chance to cheer up their adoring fans when they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23.

Sanju Samson and Co. have been one of the teams to watch out for this season. With four wins from six matches, the Royals are perched atop the standings and have the chance to consolidate their position at the summit, with LSG having crumbled against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

RCB, meanwhile, are placed just outside the top five with three wins from six matches. Their net run rate isn't too bad despite their hammering at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier in the campaign, and even a short win streak could see them vault up the jam-packed table.

The recent head-to-head record doesn't give much away. RR have won the last two matches between the two sides, but RCB amassed a three-match winning run (all while chasing) before that.

IPL 2023, RCB vs RR Match Prediction: Inconsistent Bangalore look to upset table-toppers

Faf du Plessis has been scoring the bulk of the runs for RCB

Matchups, matchups, matchups. Various high-profile bat vs ball battles will shape the outcome of the RCB vs RR clash on Sunday.

Wanindu Hasaranga has troubled Sanju Samson several times in the past, while Sandeep Sharma has managed to have the wood on Virat Kohli. Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal will lace up against their former franchise, with the former returning to the ground where he piled on wickets for fun despite the conditions being heavily stacked against him.

To add to the intrigue, Trent Boult, who has been lethal with the new ball, will be up against one of the best opening pairs in the competition in Kohli and Faf du Plessis. On the flip side, Mohammed Siraj, who has been one of IPL 2023's standout bowlers, will steam in against Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium should play into RR's hands. The visiting side have a better bowling attack and also possess a power-packed batting lineup that isn't reliant on a few big names to produce the goods.

Key players like Buttler and Chahal are due good performances, while it seems like RCB have been carried by their superstar batting trio of Kohli, Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

If RR can break the back of the RCB batting lineup with a few early wickets, they should be able to upset the home side. While Du Plessis and Co. are certainly in with a chance, the Royals are the favorites to come away with two points.

Prediction: RR to win Match 32 of IPL 2023.

