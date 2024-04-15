RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 15, 2024

On Monday, April 15, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 30th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB have had a disastrous campaign so far, losing five out of six games. The batting lineup has not been consistent except Virat Kohli and the bowlers have not been up to the mark. They are lying at the foot of the points table with two points to their name.

Meanwhile, SRH defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the most recent game by two runs at Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Despite an early dismissal of the top order in the powerplay, it was the middle-order batters Nitish Reddy (64), Abdul Samad (25), and Shahbaz Ahmed (14*) who took charge and propelled the team forward. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out in bowling, securing two wickets while conceding 32 runs.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming RCB vs SRH Dream11 match.

#3 Nitish Reddy (SRH) - 6.5 credits

Nitish Kumar Reddy in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Nitish Reddy didn’t have enough field time in the first game, scoring 14 off 8. However, he batted at no. 4 in the previous game and smashed a 64-run knock at a strike rate of 172.97. He also picked up a wicket in his three-over spell.

Therefore, batting all-rounder Nitish will be a worthy differential pick in your RCB vs SRH Dream11 teams.

#2 Will Jacks (RCB) - 7.0 credits

Will Jacks of RCB (Credits: X / RCBTweets)

Will Jacks is an excellent top-order batter and a right-arm off-spinner. He scored 157 runs in four matches in the BPL 2024, averaging 52.33, including one unbeaten century.

Will failed to perform with the bat in the previous game but managed to pick up a wicket with the ball. Thus, he could be a trump card and a risky captain/vice-captain option for your RBC vs SRH Dream11 teams.

#1 T. Natarajan (SRH) - 7.5 credit

T Natarajan in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

T. Natarajan has been in fine form this season, despite suffering an injury in the early stages. He has secured five wickets in three matches while being economical with the ball.

Natarajan has a knack for performing against RCB, chipping in a total of nine wickets in six games. Hence, he will be a great choice in the bowling department for the SunRisers.

