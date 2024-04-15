RCB vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 30 of IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. RCB are languishing at the last position in the points table, with a solitary win from six matches. SRH are fourth, having registered three wins from five matches.

Bengaluru suffered their fourth consecutive defeat when they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their previous match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, RCB posted 196-8 as Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik scored half-centuries. Mumbai, however, gunned down the total in a mere 15.3 overs.

Looking at Hyderabad, they registered a close two-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match in Mullanpur. Batting first, SRH put up 182-9 on the board as Nitish Reddy smashed 64 off 37 balls. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma fought hard in the chase, but SRH sneaked home in the end.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

RCB and SRH have met 23 times in the IPL, with Bengaluru winning 10 matches and Hyderabad 12. One game between the teams produced no result. In the last match between the two sides, Bengaluru registered a thumping eight-wicket win.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 23

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 10

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12

Matches with No Result - 1

RCB vs SRH head-to-head record in Bengaluru

RCB have the upper hand over SRH in home games. Out of eight matches played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won five, while SunRisers Hyderabad have clinched two. One match produced no result.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 5

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2

Matches with No Result - 1

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches

Looking at the last five matches played between the two sides in the IPL, Bengaluru have won three and Hyderabad two. RCB beat SRH by 67 runs (Mumbai) and eight wickets (Hyderabad) in the last two meetings between the teams.

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games:

RCB (187/2) beat SRH (186/5) by eight wickets, May 18, 2023

RCB (192/3) beat SRH (125) by 67 runs, May 8, 2022

SRH (72/1) beat RCB (68) by 9 wickets, April 23, 2022

SRH (141/7) beat RCB (137/6) by 4 runs, October 6, 2021

RCB (149/8) beat SRH (143/9) by 6 runs, April 14, 2021