RCB vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 30 ft. Dinesh Karthik

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) came up trumps against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15 in a record-breaking run-fest. It was the second game in the IPL 2024 season where more than 500 runs were scored; both involved the SunRisers.

After being asked to bat first, SRH broke their record for the highest team total in IPL history that they had set against the Mumbai Indians (277/3) earlier this season. The Men in Orange posted a mind-boggling 287/3, thanks to a sensational hundred from Travis Head (102 off 41), a brilliant 67 from Heinrich Klaasen and handy cameos from the likes of Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad.

RCB got off to an excellent start but lost a cluster of wickets in the middle and that derailed their chase significantly. However, an incredible fightback from Dinesh Karthik (83 off 35) saw them fall just 25 runs short of the SunRisers' total, finishing on 262/7. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

#3 Travis Head's hundred celebration

Expand Tweet

Former RCB batter Travis Head seemed like a man on a mission for SRH as he smashed the Bengaluru bowlers all around the park right from the get-go. He was hitting boundaries and sixes at will as the RCB bowlers didn't have an answer to the carnage.

When Head reached his maiden IPL hundred, he celebrated it in typical Chris Gayle fashion, placing his helmet on top of his bat handle. Gayle was a legendary batter for RCB, and replicating his celebration in front of the Bengaluru crowd caused the clip to go viral on social media. His hundred pegged the hosts back so much that they found it incredibly difficult to recover.

#2 Will Jacks' run out

Expand Tweet

With the margin of defeat being just 25 runs, one ought to believe that the run-out of RCB's Will Jacks was one of the defining moments of the game. Virat Kohli's 42 off 20 balls helped Bengaluru get off to a rollicking start as he added 80 runs with Faf du Plessis for the opening stand.

Once Kohli was dismissed, the onus was on Will Jacks to continue the onslaught alongside his skipper. However, an unfortunate run-out had RCB in deep trouble. Du Plessis hit a delivery from Jaydev Unadkat straight back at the non-striker's end and the left-arm pacer got his fingertips to it.

Jacks backed up a bit too much and was way short of his crease when the ball ricocheted off Unadkat's fingers and hit the stumps. Du Plessis was distraught and so were fans on social media as they knew Jacks could replicate what Head and Klaasen had done for SRH.

#1 Dinesh Karthik's monstrous sixes

Expand Tweet

At the halfway stage of their chase, RCB were 122/5 and it seemed like a massive defeat was on the cards for the hosts. However, veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik walked out to bat and proved why he is the best striker of the ball in their team even at the age of 38.

Karthik scored 83 runs off just 35 balls in a knock that included five fours and seven massive sixes. One of his sixes off T Natarajan's bowling hit the roof with the distance being a mammoth 108 meters, the longest in the tournament so far.

Although Bengaluru lost the game, the fans were in awe of the way Karthik fought back, and many have even started to talk about his potential inclusion in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback