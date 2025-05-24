Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squared off at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday, May 23, in match 65 of IPL 2025. SRH secured a consolation victory in their penultimate match of the season, beating RCB by 42 runs.

Hyderabad were put to bat first in the clash. They were off to an impressive start, with openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head forming a 54-run stand. However, both batters were dismissed in quick succession within the powerplay itself.

Ishan Kishan stole the show with his batting exploits with an unbeaten knock 94-run knock off 48 balls. The southpaw's innings was laced with five sixes and seven fours.

His batting exploits helped SRH register an imposing total. Aniket Verma also dazzled the viewers with a quick-fire 26-run cameo from nine deliveries. The team ultimately finished at 231/6 in 20 overs.

Romario Shepherd bagged two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, and Krunal Pandya picked up one scalp each. RCB's run chase kicked off on a promising note, courtesy of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli's opening stand of 80.

Kohli departed after scoring 43 runs off 25 balls. Salt hit a fine half-century on return, contributing 62 runs from 32 deliveries. However, their remaining batters failed to make a substantial impact.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers, recording excellent figures of 4-0-28-3. RCB were bundled out for 189 in 19.5 overs. Kishan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning batting exploits.

Following the defeat, RCB have dropped one spot and are now third in the standings with 17 points from 13 games. On the other hand, SRH claimed 11 points from 13 outings and are placed eighth.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 SRH opener Abhishek Sharma breaks display car's windshield with a huge six

Abhishek Sharma struck a massive six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling in the second over of the game. The swashbuckling batter hit a short-of-length delivery for an authoritative maximum over mid-wicket.

The ball cleared the ropes and landed on the windshield of the sponsored car displayed at the stadium. Here's a video of the incident:

As per an IPL initiative, the car manufacturer will donate kits worth ₹5 lakh to promote cricket in rural areas of the country if the display car is damaged by a shot.

#2 Suyash Sharma removes Heinrich Klaasen immediately after receiving advice from Virat Kohli

RCB leg spinner Suyash Sharma's second over started with Ishan Kishan smashing him for back-to-back fours. He was hit for another boundary when Heinrich Klaasen came on strike.

However, with some help from Virat Kohli, the 22-year-old bounced back by dismissing Klaasen on the fifth delivery of the over. Before the ball, the former RCB skipper was seen having a word with Suyash.

The plan worked for him as Klaasen lost his wicket on the very next ball while making a big hit off a flighted ball. Romario Shepherd completed the catch near the ropes, and the South African batter had to walk back after scoring 24 runs from 13 balls.

#3 Krunal Pandya becomes the second player to get hit wicket in IPL 2025

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya scored eight runs off six balls during his brief stay at the crease. The left-handed batter lost his wicket in an unusual fashion, becoming the second player to be hit wicket this season.

The rare dismissal came on the fourth ball of the 19th over. Krunal was deep in the crease to counter a wide yorker from Pat Cummins. However, he ended up shattering the stumps with the bat while attempting the stroke.

SRH's Abhinav Manohar was the first batter to get hit wicket in IPL 2025. He was involved in the dismissal during the team's match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 23.

