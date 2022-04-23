RCB vs SRH IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Bangalore vs Hyderabad IPL 2022 match?

It's impossible to think of a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) encounter without reminiscing about the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

RCB's spectacular collapse on that fateful day would surely still weigh heavily on the minds of the team's fans, while SRH's sole title triumph remains their best moment in a prolonged period of transition and doubt. However, both teams have started IPL 2022 fairly well and have shown great resolve in their push to make the playoffs this year.

One of the most well-rounded units in the tournament, RCB are placed third with five wins from seven games. They've managed such a record despite key players like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj being out of sorts for the most part. SRH, on the other hand, are on a four-game win streak that snapped a two-game skid at the start of IPL 2022. Their versatile bowling attack and power-packed middle order have reeled off four successful chases on the trot.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: RCB vs SRH

Virat Kohli has been in a miserable run of form

What's going on with Virat Kohli? The former RCB skipper can't seem to buy a run at the moment, with his dismissals appearing to portray a sense of indifference towards the team's cause. Eminent cricket personalities like Ravi Shastri have suggested that Kohli needs some time away from the sport, but that's probably not going to happen in IPL 2022. He needs to get his act together and bat with increased responsibility.

Du Plessis struck some form in the previous game although he started slowly, with both his notable knocks this season having come about due to some spectacular middle-overs acceleration. Given the captain's tendency to be watchful in the powerplay, his opening partner Anuj Rawat needs to show more intent as he runs out of time to justify his place in the side.

Speaking of openers showing intent, SRH's unique strategy in the powerplay has managed to yield dividends. Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma have often blunted the new ball and looked to set up a stable foundation for Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi. The powerful trio have delivered superbly, with all three coming up with significant contributions on a regular basis.

SRH's luck with the toss is bound to run out at some point. Their middle order can't continue to turn in the high strike-rate performances they've been dishing out, either. So despite their bowling firepower, the Orange Army could meet their match in RCB.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 36 of IPL 2022

