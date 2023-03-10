RCB vs UPW Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 8

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were totally outclassed by UP Warrioz (UPW) in the eighth match of the ongoing inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on Friday, March 10.

The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB side's dismal run in WPL 2023 continued as they suffered their fourth successive loss. UPW, on the other hand, completed a clinical 10-wicket victory to add two more valuable points to their tally.

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry starred with the bat for Bangalore, scoring 52 runs off 39 deliveries.

However, they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were ultimately bowled out for 138. For UPW, Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets.

UP Warriorz chased down the target comfortably in just 13 overs to claim their second win of the season. Openers Devika Vaidya and Alyssa Healy stitched together a scintillating 139-run partnership to see their side through.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the WPL 2023 encounter that grabbed a lot of attention:

#3 Alyssa Healy slams the highest individual score in WPL 2023

UPW skipper Alyssa Healy led from the front, delivering a sensational performance with the bat. The right-handed batter took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners, hitting 18 fours and one six during her entertaining knock of 96*.

While she missed out on a well-deserved century, she did surpass Tahlia McGrath (90*) to register the highest individual score in WPL 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter never let the opposition make a comeback as she scored runs at a frantic pace.

Healy batted brilliantly with Devika Vaidya, who was promoted up the order in this match. Vaidya played the second fiddle as the UPW captain single-handedly took the game away from RCB.

#2 Deepti Sharma's twin strike dented RCB's chances of registering an impressive total

RCB started off well and were cruising at 73/1 in the ninth over. But it was all downhill for them after that. The Bangalore-based franchise lost their next nine wickets for just 64 runs, ultimately finishing with a below-par score.

Ellyse Perry gave RCB a glimmer of hope with her gutsy half-century. However, she perished while trying to play a slog sweep off Deepti Sharma in the 17th over.

Sharma dismissed Erin Burns in the same over, rattling the stumps with a quicker delivery. She conceded seven runs and picked up two crucial wickets in the over, not allowing RCB to up the ante during the death overs.

#1 Richa Ghosh comes in to bat at No.8 for RCB

RCB have failed to identify a role for Richa Ghosh in their batting order. The young wicketkeeper-batter has played in four different positions in as many matches so far in WPL 2023.

Much to the surprise of many fans, Smriti Mandhana and Co. decided to hold Ghosh back until No.8 in their clash against UPW. Several fans slammed the team management and questioned their decision.

Walking out to bat in the 17th over, she wasn't able to make much of an impact, managing to score just one run before being run out. Many RCB supporters took to social media, urging the team to send Ghosh higher up the order.

