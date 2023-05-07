"RCB would have won 3 IPL trophies by now if MS Dhoni was their captain"- Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram has opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore would have won three IPL trophies by now had MS Dhoni been their captain. Akram felt that Dhoni's calmness and ability to instill confidence in his players would have helped RCB a lot.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Cricket on 'What If' segment, Wasim Akram was asked what if MS Dhoni was the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Dhoni is a four-time IPL winning skipper, while RCB are yet to win a title despite having some of the strongest squads in the competition's history.

Replying to the question about Dhoni and RCB, Akram said:

"RCB would have won 3 IPL trophies by now if MS Dhoni was their captain. They have not won a single trophy until now. They have so much support. Also, they have the world's top modern-era player Virat, but unfortunately they have not won. If Dhoni was in RCB, he would have helped them win the title."

"He is not calm from inside, but shows that he is calm"- Wasim Akram praises MS Dhoni

Wasim Akram detailed how Dhoni's captaincy is different from other leaders. He pointed out that Dhoni shows calmness from outside and tries to instill confidence in his players so that they perform their best on the field.

"Dhoni has a habit of captaining a team. Captaincy is also a habit. Even Virat would have been habituated by now, but Dhoni has had this habit. He is not calm from inside, but he shows that he is calm.

"When players see that their captain is chilled, keeps his hand on their shoulders, players become more confident. Dhoni is someone who knows to instill confidence in his players," Akram concluded.

Dhoni is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. CSK are second in the standings with 13 points after 11 matches.

