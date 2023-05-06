IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians game

Chennai Super Kings attained the second position in the IPL 2023 points table after a comfortable win over the Mumbai Indians earlier today. The Chennai-based franchise completed a double over the five-time champions in the ongoing season.

Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision worked in his team's favor as the home side restricted the Mumbai Indians to 139/8 in their 20 overs.

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana stole the show with a three-wicket haul in the first innings. Nehal Wadhera top-scored for the Mumbai Indians with 64 off 51.

Chasing 140, CSK lost four wickets but completed the run-chase in 17.4 overs. Devon Conway continued his top form with a 42-ball 44, while Piyush Chawla bagged two wickets for MI.

Lucknow Super Giants drop to 3rd position in IPL 2023 points table

Lucknow Super Giants have slipped from second to third position in the IPL 2023 points table because of CSK's win in Chennai. CSK now have 13 points to their name, two more than LSG and one less than the top-placed Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians continue to hold the sixth position in the standings. They have registered five wins and as many losses in 10 matches. Courtesy of the six-wicket loss against CSK, MI's net run rate has reduced from -0.373 to -0.454. Here are the updated standings:

The second match of today's IPL 2023 double-header is currently underway in Delhi where David Warner's Delhi Capitals are up against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore.

If DC win against RCB, they will move up from 10th to ninth position, whereas if the match ends in the favor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, then RCB will jump from fifth to third position. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

