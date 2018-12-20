Recalling the important stats from IPL 2014

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 86 // 20 Dec 2018, 22:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KKR won its second IPL title in 2014.

IPL 2014 reverted back to eight teams with Pune Warriors India withdrawing from the competition. It was also the first time that the tournament was being co-hosted by two countries - India & UAE.

For the first time in four years, the final did not involve CSK. It was played between Kolkata Knight Riders & Kings XI Punjab. KKR defeated KXIP by 3 wickets in the final to win their second IPL title. They became the only team after CSK to win the trophy twice. The key performances of the tournament are as pointed out below.

Batting performance

231/4 by KXIP against CSK was the highest team total in IPL 2014.

660 runs scored by Robin Uthappa of KKR was the most number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2014.

122 by Virender Sehwag of KXIP against CSK was the highest individual score in IPL 2014.

3 centuries were scored in IPL 2014. These were by Virender Sehwag of KXIP (122), Wriddhiman Saha of KXIP (115*) & Lendl Simmons of Mumbai Indians (100*).

6 half-centuries scored by David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2014.

36 sixes hit by Glenn Maxwell of KXIP was the most number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2014.

Advertisement

9 sixes hit by Glenn Maxwell of KXIP against Sunrisers Hyderabad and by Yuvraj Singh of RCB against Delhi Daredevils was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2014.

Bowling performance

23 wickets taken by Mohit Sharma of CSK was the most number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2014.

4/12 by Ravindra Jadeja of CSK against KKR was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2014.

Wicket-keeping performance

12 dismissals (Ct - 11, St - 1) by Parthiv Patel of RCB and (Ct - 8, St - 4) by Wriddhiman Saha of KXIP was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2014.

3 dismissals by Parthiv Patel of RCB against KXIP and by Wriddhiman Saha of KXIP against RCB was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL 2014.

Fielding performance

14 catches by David Miller of KXIP was the most number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2014.

Glenn Maxwell of KXIP for his 552 runs was named as the Player of the Tournament. He also took one wicket.

Advertisement