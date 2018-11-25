×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Reports: IPL Auction 2019 to be held on December 18th

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
1.53K   //    25 Nov 2018, 13:20 IST

IPL auctions could be held on December 18th at 3 pm
IPL auctions could be held on December 18th at 3 pm

What's the story?

Reports are emerging out of the Mumbai Mirror today that the IPL Auction 2019 will be held on December 18th at 3 pm. Although the venue of the auction is still not clear, there have been reports that Jaipur will host the auction ahead of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The background

November 15th was announced as the last date for the teams to announce their list of retained and released players. There were initial reports that the auctions would be held on December 15th but there was no confirmation from the IPL board. However, the date of the auctions has been informed to the franchises on Saturday morning.

The details

Another notable point was that the auctions would start at 3 pm rather than the usual 10 am slot. This decision has been taken in consultation with the official broadcaster of IPL- Star Sports, who have decided that the viewership will be high between 7 pm and 10 pm. Hence, the franchisees have been informed that the auctions would start at 3 pm and will be completed by 9:30 pm. Hence, the prime time slot would be guaranteed for the IPL Auctions.

Another reason for starting the auctions at 3 pm is because December 18th will be the 5th and the final day of the 2nd Test between India and Australia. Hence, to avoid any clash of viewership, the IPL board and Star Sports have decided to start the auctions at 3 pm by when the Test match would be completed.

However, the franchisees are said to be unhappy about this decision as the start and the venue of next year's IPL is still not confirmed. A spokesman of a franchise said that it would be difficult on the part of the teams to go into the auction without having any idea of the conditions they would be playing the matches in.

If IPL is conducted during April-May like previous seasons, a few players might not be available owing to their World Cup commitments and hence they should plan for suitable replacements.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
IPL 2019 Auction: 3 teams who could buy Shimron Hetmyer
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 released players who could be expensive buys...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Shimron Hetmyer could be the hottest property...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 overseas players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Debutants Who Can Start A Bidding War In The...
RELATED STORY
One Indian player each franchise could release before IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 teams that could be in contention for...
RELATED STORY
IPL Retention 2019: Ranking the teams based on retained...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who shouldn't have been released by...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2018: Unsold XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us