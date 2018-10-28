×
Reports: RCB trade Mandeep Singh for Aussie all-rounder; KXIP sign new coach 

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.67K   //    28 Oct 2018, 14:52 IST

Mandeep Singh could play for KXIP next season
Mandeep Singh could play for KXIP next season

According to reports emerging from the Mumbai Mirror, Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in exchange for the services of Mandeep Singh.

Stoinis joined the Kings XI back in 2016 and has been an integral part of their team ever since. He has played 19 matches so far and has scored 262 runs and picked up 19 wickets as well.

He was retained last year for Rs. 6.20 crore. Mandeep, on the other hand, had a decent IPL last time around, scoring 186 runs in 14 matches. He has played for KXIP in the past.

In other reports, Shikhar Dhawan, who was rumoured to be joining the Mumbai Indians from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, will not be doing so. Currently, he is rumoured to be joining the Delhi Daredevils.

“We’ve not traded Shikhar. We may even keep him, we will see,” an SRH official confirmed to Mumbai Mirror.

Further reports suggested former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson will join the Kings XI Punjab as their full-time coach, replacing Brad Hodge.

The former Australian cricketer had coached the Punjab based side last year.

We could expect the teams to make a lot more trades in the upcoming weeks. The Mumbai Indians have been extremely active so far, signing Quinton de Kock from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They also released two bowlers, namely Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya.

The IPL will most likely begin in March next year, keeping in mind the ICC World Cup, which begins at the end of May.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Mandeep Singh (cricket) Marcus Stoinis
