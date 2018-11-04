Reports: Zaheer Khan set to join Mumbai Indians as bowling mentor

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 692 // 04 Nov 2018, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zaheer Khan looks set to replace Lasith Malinga

With Lasith Malinga, Mumbai Indian's bowling mentor in IPL 2018 deciding to put his name in the auction ahead of IPL 2019, MI are on the lookout for a new mentor. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan is all set to join the franchise and replace the Sri Lankan pacer ahead of the 12th edition of the IPL.

While rumours about the 40-year-old former left-arm pacer joining the franchise he spent three years at as a player has been in the news for a while, it is now learnt that he will join the coaching crew, which will be led by Mahela Jayawardene. While Zaheer will be a huge bonus to the MI set-up, it is learnt that Malinga has decided to throw his name in the Auction pool for IPL 2019.

Having made a comeback to the Sri Lankan national side, Malinga is keen on getting ready for next year's World Cup and if he is picked by a franchise, it will be the first time that a player returns after being a coach.

“It is expected. Malinga has been playing other leagues of the world. He had even played for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, and he wants to test himself in the IPL which precedes the World Cup. He wants to play in the IPL to be match-fit for the World Cup,” an IPL insider told Mumbai Mirror.

With the IPL expected to be played in South Africa next year, Malinga could well be a useful addition to any side in foreign conditions. Kolkata Knight Riders and defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are expected to be in the hunt for his signature. Malinga has an impressive tally of 154 wickets in just 110 matches in the IPL and has won the Purple Cap as well.