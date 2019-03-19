×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why Rohit Sharma opening the innings for MI is a good call

Bharat Nittala
ANALYST
Feature
217   //    19 Mar 2019, 19:12 IST

Rohit Sharma in India colours
Rohit Sharma in India colours

Finally, Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he is likely to open the innings in nearly every game for the Mumbai Indians in IPL this season, surely to start off with, at least. Following a number of seasons where Rohit plied his trade from the middle order, the influential Mumbai captain has decided its time to move back to the position best suited for him.

With a fragile middle order during the earlier seasons, Sharma had to carry the burden of the team's innings on his shoulders, thus having to relinquish his position as an opener.

However, with the inclusion of experienced names such as Yuvraj Singh and the decent form of Kieron Pollard in the PSL leading up to the IPL, the MI skipper has opted to take his place as the opener. Add to it the upcoming World Cup too, and Sharma probably doesn't want to experiment too much at this stage.

Last year, Rohit Sharma had his worst season overall, failing to fire regularly playing in the middle order. As such, this is a welcome decision for MI supporters, with lots of pundits having had called for this a lot earlier.

Once set, the destructive ability Rohit Sharma brings to the table is second to none.

"I have in the past batted in the middle order and I've opened also in a few games so wherever the team requires me to bat I have to bat to get the right balance, But this year, I will open the batting for all the games, that is for sure. That (World Cup) is one of the factors but also keeping in mind that this is where I bat, that is my position when I play for India and that is where I have got a lot of success of late".

"The team does understand that, and as a team also the composition of the players we have right now, we've got some experience in the middle order so that allows me to go and bat at the top of the order. This season I'll try and do that - open in every game possible." Rohit said, speaking at one of the pre-tournament pressers.

With experienced heads Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard now manning the middle order, the entire MI batting line-up looks explosive and complete. They will surely be a team to watch out for ..

Catch all the latest IPL Live score, news, playing XI, match predictions, fantasy tips & stats

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore UAE Royals Rohit Sharma Leisure Reading
Bharat Nittala
ANALYST
Pursuing Btech from IIT-Roorkee . Huge cricket buff.
IPL 2019: 3 players who could potentially win the Orange Cap
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 5 flops from unqualified teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the batting lineups of the 8 IPL teams
RELATED STORY
IPL Emerging Player Award Winner 2008-18: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Opening combinations for Mumbai Indians 
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians matches
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: MI steal a win amidst Pollard-Starc's fiery battle
RELATED STORY
5 ways the IPL has changed the way cricket is played
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The best batsman from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: Top 3 well-balanced squads
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us