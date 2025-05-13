Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats after 78 IPL matches

Senior Mumbai Indains (MI) batter Rohit Sharma will be back in action soon as IPL 2025 is all set to be resume after being suspended for one week. MI have two matches left to play in the league stage of the tournament. They will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21 and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 26.

Ad

Rohit will be keen to continue his impressive form with the bat when Mumbai take on DC in a home game on May 21. After a poor start to IPL 2025, the Hitman has found his rhythm. In 11 innings, he has scored exactly 300 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152.28, with three half-centuries and a best of 76*.

Rohit is second on the list of IPL's leading run-getters. In 268 matches, he has notched up 6,928 runs at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 131.93, with two hundreds and 46 half-centuries. The right-handed batter is sometimes compared to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who played 78 matches for MI from 2008 to 2013. In this feature, we compare Rohit and Tendulkar's IPL stats after 78 games.

Ad

Trending

Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has more runs and a better average after 78 IPL matches?

After 78 IPL matches (2008-2012), Rohit had 1,975 runs to his name at an average of 31.50. The Hitman represented the now defunct Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010 before joining the Mumbai franchise in 2011.

The right-handed batter scored 404 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2008 at an average of 36.72. He again contributed 404 runs in 16 innings in IPL 2010, averaging 28.25. In IPL 2012, he scored 433 runs in 16 innings for MI at an average of 30.92.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 78 IPL matches, Tendulkar scored 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83. The Master Blaster played all his matches for Mumbai in the IPL. Tendulkar's best season came in 2010, when he amassed 618 runs in 15 innings at an average of 47.53. He also totaled an impressive 553 runs in 16 innings in IPL 2011 at an average of 42.53.

Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better strike rate after 78 IPL matches?

After 78 IPL matches, Rohit had a strike rate of 130. The former India captain had a strike rate of 147.98 in the 2008 season, which fell to 114.92 in 2009. Rohit's strike rate was in the range of 134 in 2010. Representing MI in the next two seasons, his strike rates were rather low at 125.25 and 126.60 respectively.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 78 1,975 31.50 130 109* 1 14 Sachin Tendulkar 78 2,334 36.72 119.81 100* 1 13

Ad

(Rohit vs Tendulkar IPL stats after 78 matches)

Tendulkar ended his IPL career with a strike rate of just under 120 - 119.81 to be precise. He had a strike rate of 132.61 in IPL 2010, 124.24 in IPL 2013 and 120.13 in IPL 2009. Tendulkar had a significantly low strike rate of 106.21 during his debut season in 2008, but improved his numbers once got a hang of the T20 format.

Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has more hundreds and fifties after 78 IPL matches?

After 78 IPL games, Rohit had one hundred and 14 half-centuries to his name. The right-handed batter smashed a superb 109* off just 60 balls for MI against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in May 2012. Rohit clobbered 12 fours and five sixes and was named Player of the Match as MI beat KKR by 27 runs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tendulkar notched up one hundred and 13 half-centuries in his IPL career. His best of 100* came at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, against the now defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala in April 2011. Tendulkar slammed 100* off 66 balls, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. The knock, however, went in vain as Brendon McCullum's 81 off 60 lifted Kochi to victory eight wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More