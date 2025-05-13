Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats after 78 IPL matches

Senior Mumbai Indains (MI) batter Rohit Sharma will be back in action soon as IPL 2025 is all set to be resume after being suspended for one week. MI have two matches left to play in the league stage of the tournament. They will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21 and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 26.
Rohit will be keen to continue his impressive form with the bat when Mumbai take on DC in a home game on May 21. After a poor start to IPL 2025, the Hitman has found his rhythm. In 11 innings, he has scored exactly 300 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152.28, with three half-centuries and a best of 76*.
Rohit is second on the list of IPL's leading run-getters. In 268 matches, he has notched up 6,928 runs at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 131.93, with two hundreds and 46 half-centuries. The right-handed batter is sometimes compared to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who played 78 matches for MI from 2008 to 2013. In this feature, we compare Rohit and Tendulkar's IPL stats after 78 games.
Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has more runs and a better average after 78 IPL matches?
After 78 IPL matches (2008-2012), Rohit had 1,975 runs to his name at an average of 31.50. The Hitman represented the now defunct Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010 before joining the Mumbai franchise in 2011.
The right-handed batter scored 404 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2008 at an average of 36.72. He again contributed 404 runs in 16 innings in IPL 2010, averaging 28.25. In IPL 2012, he scored 433 runs in 16 innings for MI at an average of 30.92.
In 78 IPL matches, Tendulkar scored 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83. The Master Blaster played all his matches for Mumbai in the IPL. Tendulkar's best season came in 2010, when he amassed 618 runs in 15 innings at an average of 47.53. He also totaled an impressive 553 runs in 16 innings in IPL 2011 at an average of 42.53.
Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better strike rate after 78 IPL matches?
After 78 IPL matches, Rohit had a strike rate of 130. The former India captain had a strike rate of 147.98 in the 2008 season, which fell to 114.92 in 2009. Rohit's strike rate was in the range of 134 in 2010. Representing MI in the next two seasons, his strike rates were rather low at 125.25 and 126.60 respectively.
Tendulkar ended his IPL career with a strike rate of just under 120 - 119.81 to be precise. He had a strike rate of 132.61 in IPL 2010, 124.24 in IPL 2013 and 120.13 in IPL 2009. Tendulkar had a significantly low strike rate of 106.21 during his debut season in 2008, but improved his numbers once got a hang of the T20 format.
Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has more hundreds and fifties after 78 IPL matches?
After 78 IPL games, Rohit had one hundred and 14 half-centuries to his name. The right-handed batter smashed a superb 109* off just 60 balls for MI against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in May 2012. Rohit clobbered 12 fours and five sixes and was named Player of the Match as MI beat KKR by 27 runs.
Tendulkar notched up one hundred and 13 half-centuries in his IPL career. His best of 100* came at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, against the now defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala in April 2011. Tendulkar slammed 100* off 66 balls, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. The knock, however, went in vain as Brendon McCullum's 81 off 60 lifted Kochi to victory eight wickets.
