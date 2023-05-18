Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI vs SunRisers Hyderabad for Match 65 of IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

RCB are on the back of a thumping win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) which has given themselves a real shot of finishing in the playoff spots. Their net run rate now stands at a relatively impressive 0.166, and a win would take them into the top four for the first time in a while.

Bangalore have shuffled around their combination in recent weeks, and they've had to deal with a few injuries as well. They might not want to make too many changes to a side that is on the back of a potentially season-defining win.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 65 of IPL 2023 against SRH.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

SRH vs RCB: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis is comfortably placed at the top of the Orange Cap standings

The RCB management, including Mike Hesson, indicated that Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood missed out with injuries against RR. Their replacements, Michael Bracewell and Wayne Parnell, performed superbly.

While Bracewell picked up a couple of wickets and was active on the field, Parnell's three-fer broke the back of Rajasthan's batting lineup and fetched him the Player of the Match award.

With no official word on the fitness of Hasaranga and Hazlewood, it's safe to say that Bracewell and Parnell could retain their places in the side. If the Sri Lankan is fit, though, he will be a big asset against the SRH batting unit.

Dinesh Karthik has been a massive disappointment with the bat, and Anuj Rawat's cameo in the previous game has complicated matters. DK has been subbed out in the last two matches, and RCB might be tempted to look elsewhere given the veteran keeper-batter's lean run.

They're short of options, though. The likes of Suyash Prabhudessai and Kedar Jadhav aren't reliable finishers, and Karthik might be handed a slightly longer rope.

The rest of the lineup is bound to wear a similar look, with Shahbaz Ahmed potentially coming in as an impact player against a rightie-heavy Hyderabad unit.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 65 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Karn Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel.

Impact player candidates: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Kedar Jadhav.

