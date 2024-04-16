RR's playing 11 from Sanju Samson's IPL debut in 2013 - where are they now?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the franchise on April 14, 2013 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He remained unbeaten on 27 off 23 to help RR secure a six-wicket victory.

After first-choice keeper Dishant Yagnik came back to the team, he was dropped. However, in only his second appearance, Samson became the youngest player to hit a half-century in the cash-rich league, when he slammed 63 off 41 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also won the Young Player of the Award with 206 runs and six stumpings that season.

After playing for the Royals until 2015, Samson featured for the Delhi Capitals in the following two seasons. Nevertheless, RR brought him back in the 2018 auction and since then has been their key performer. In 2021, he became the first player to score a century in his first game as a captain.

So far, Samson has amassed more than 4,100 runs in 158 IPL games at a strike rate of 138.22, with three centuries and 23 fifties.

On that note, let's check out the Playing XI of RR when Sanju Samson made his IPL debut against PBKS in IPL 2013.

Top-order - Shane Watson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid (c)

Shane Watson played a pivotal role in Rajasthan's IPL 2008 victory and was part of the franchise until 2015. As a captain, he had a 7-11 record for the Royals, while also leading them to the playoffs. He then played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2016-17) and the Chennai Super Kings (2018-20). He now works as a commentator for various sports channels.

Ajinkya Rahane plied his trade from 2011 to 2015 for the Royals. He then played for the Rising Pune Supergiant (2016-17), again for the Royals (2018-19), and the Delhi Capitals (2020-21). The veteran played his solitary season in 2022 for the Kolkata Knight Riders and then has been featuring for the Chennai Super Kings since the 2023 season.

Rahul Dravid represented the Royals until the 2013 season and held an impressive 23-17 record as a leader. Under his captaincy, RR progressed through the playoffs in 2013. Thereafter, he retired from the IPL and served as a mentor for the franchise for the following two years. Currently, he serves as a head coach of the Indian team.

Middle-order - Stuart Binny, Brad Hodge, Sanju Samson (wk), James Faulkner

The all-rounder, Stuart Binny was a key member of the Rajasthan Royals from the 2011 to 2015 season. He then plied his trade for Bengaluru (2016-17) and then finished his IPL career with Royals (2018-19).

Brad Hodge represented the Royals from 2012-2014 and never represented any franchise after them. Currently, he serves as a commentator in a few leagues.

Sanju Samson is currently the captain of the Royals and has led them in over 50 games. His best result came in 2022 when the Royals emerged as a runner-up.

James Faulkner, the Australian all-rounder, was a part of the Royals from 2013 to 2015 season. Thereafter, he represented the Gujarat Lions in the following two seasons. Unfortunately, he went unsold in the 2018 auction and has never returned to the cash-rich league.

Bowlers: Kevon Cooper, Siddharth Trivedi, Ajit Chandila, S. Sreesanth

The Caribbean pacer, Kevon Cooper represented only the Rajasthan Royals (2012-14) in the IPL. He then played in various leagues like BPL, PSL, and CPL until the 2017 season.

With 65 scalps, Siddharth Trivedi is still the highest wicket-taker for the Royals in the cash-rich league. From the 2008-2013 season, he played for RR but was banned for one year after failing to report that the bookies approached him for spot-fixing.

The 2013 season was the last appearance in IPL for Ajit Chandila and S. Sreesanth, as they were banned for life for alleged involvement in spot-fixing.

Although they were cleared of all charges and the BCCI lifted their bans, they could not make a return to the IPL. Nevertheless, Sreesanth played in the Legends League and also had a few commentary stints as well.

