RR v DC probable playing XIs, pitch report, match details of Match 57 in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

The Royals are placed third in the IPL 2022 standings with 14 points from 11 encounters. They have registered seven wins and four losses to their name in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have 10 points to their name from as many matches as their opponent. They have five wins and six losses so far this season.

Rajasthan Royals squared off against Punjab Kings during their previous encounter. Having chosen to bat first, the Kings scored 189 runs for the loss of five wickets. Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 56 runs, while wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma amassed 38 runs off 18 balls at a strike rate of 211.11.

Sri Lankan player Bhanku Rajapaksa and English all-rounder Liam Livingstone scored 27 and 22 runs to post a challenging total on the board. In the bowling unit, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets.

In pursuit of 190, the Royals chased down the target with six wickets in hand and a couple of balls to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 68 runs off 41 balls at a strike rate of 165.85. His knock included nine boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Jos Buttler, skipper Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer also contributed, which helped the Royals chase down a massive total.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals succumbed to a massive 91-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Having been asked to bat first, the Super Kings scored 208 runs for the loss of six wickets. Devon Conway led the batting unit, scoring 87 runs off 49 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 41, while Shivam Dube scored 32 runs.

In response, Delhi Capitals bundled out for 117 runs in 17.4 overs. Moeen Ali picked up three wickets in his four overs spell. Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary picked up two wickets apiece.

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 58.

Date and Time: May 11, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Pitch Report

The team batting first has won the last couple of games at this venue. With the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses, the two teams will look to bat first if they win the toss.

Pacers and spinners will get equal assistance on this track, especially during the second innings.

Weather Report

A clear sky is on the cards, with temperatures expected to range between 31 - 34 degrees Celsius.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Gujarat Titans

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Match Prediction

The Royals have a better run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League when compared to the Delhi Capitals. The latter side will need to boost their confidence, having lost by a huge margin against the MS Dhoni-led CSK.

However, DC have the firepower in its ranks to upset the Rajasthan-based franchise. The toss will play a crucial role in the outcome of the match.

Prediction: The side batting first to win this encounter.

