RR vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match 

Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

The two teams were the first-ever finalists in IPL history and their rivalry is one of the fiercest in the tournament.

Tonight's game will be the second fixture between the two sides this season, with Rajasthan winning the previous one in Chennai. The match went down to the wire and fans can expect a thrilling game tonight as well.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Rajasthan Royals by 15-12. The two franchises have met 27 times in the 14 seasons they have been a part of, with CSK winning 15 matches.

The two franchises also met once in a Champions League T20 game in 2013, where Rajasthan defeated CSK.

Here's a look at the overall CSK vs RR head-to-head record in the IPL:

Matches Played - 27

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 15

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 12

Matches with No Results - 0

Matches Tied - 0

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in Jaipur

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host tonight's encounter between RR and CSK.

Unlike the overall record, Rajasthan have a better head-to-head record against CSK in Jaipur. Across the seven IPL matches played between the two teams at the said venue, RR have come out on top on four occasions, while CSK have won three.

It will be interesting to see whether CSK can level the score tonight.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 3

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4

Matches with No Results - 0

Last 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL matches

RR beat CSK the last time these two teams met in IPL 2023 [IPLT20]

Despite winning just 44.4% of their overall matches against CSK, Rajasthan have dominated proceedings of late.

In the last five games between RR and CSK, Rajasthan have beaten the Men in Yellow four times, with three coming while batting second.

As mentioned earlier, the two teams have already met this season, with RR's bowlers doing a fantastic job of helping them beat CSK in their own backyard.

Here's a summary of their last five matches:

RR (175/8) beat CSK (172/6) by 3 runs, Apr 12, 2023

RR (151/5) beat CSK (150/6) by 5 wickets, May 20, 2022.

RR (190/3) beat CSK (189/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 2, 2021.

CSK (188/9) beat RR (143/9) by 45 runs, Apr 19, 2021.

RR (126/3) beat CSK (125/5) by 7 wickets, Oct 19, 2020.

