RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 37

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 32 runs in match 37 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

RR won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got his team off to a flyer with a blistering half-century. The southpaw notched his third half-century of the season with some stunning strokeplay, scoring 77 runs off just 43 balls.

While the remaining top-order batters failed to deliver, Dhruv Jurel provided the team with some much-needed impetus towards the back end of the innings, scoring 34 runs from 15 balls.

Rajasthan finished 202/5 in 20 overs, registering the first-ever 200+ total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL history.

For Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 47 runs from 29 deliveries at the top of the order. However, the likes of Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ambati Rayudu failed to get going.

Shivam Dube completed a fine half-century, contributing 52 runs, but it wasn't enough as CSK finished their innings at 170/6 after 20 overs. RR spinners dominated the proceedings in the second half, with Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin bagging three and two wickets respectively.

With their comprehensive win, Sanju Samson and Co. have become the new table-toppers in IPL 2023. CSK, on the other hand, slipped to third position.

Notably, both teams are at 10 points at this juncture. RR have a net run rate of 0.939, while CSK's NRR stands at 0.376.

On that note, here we look at three instances that created a buzz during the RR vs CSK match.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal's awe-inspiring switch-hit

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a number of breathtaking strokes during his entertaining knock. However, there was one particular stroke that was talked about the most by the masses.

MS Dhoni brought Ravindra Jadeja into the attack in the seventh over, hoping to get a breakthrough. Jaiswal didn't shy away from attacking the veteran spinner, dishing out a fantastic switch hit on the fourth ball.

The ball was pitched outside the off-stump. The left-handed batter switched his stance and sent the ball over the backward point boundary for a six.

#2 MS Dhoni's direct hit to dismiss Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel looked in fantastic touch in the encounter. He put pressure on Chennai in the final over of Rajasthan's innings, sending the first two balls for a six and a four respectively.

However, he was off strike as he took a single on the third ball. Matheesha Pathirana bowled a wide down the leg side. Jurel attempted to sneak a run and set off for a quick single.

MS Dhoni dived to his right to stop the ball and completed a stunning direct hit to send the well-set batter back to the pavilion.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin's twin strikes

Rajasthan's seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shifted the momentum of the game in the 11th over of the run chase, as he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu.

Rahane was Ashwin's first victim. The right-handed batter stepped out in an attempt to hit a lofted shot. He failed to get the desired connection and ended up being caught by Jos Buttler at the long-on boundary.

It is worth mentioning that it was the sixth time in ten innings that Ashwin dismissed Rahane in the cash-rich league.

Rayudu, who was drafted into the side as the impact player, walked out to bat at No. 5 after Rahane's wicket. The senior batter played a slog sweep on his second ball.

The 37-year-old got a decent connection, but ended up hitting straight to Jason Holder, who was stationed at deep mid-wicket.

