RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 11

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) claimed their maiden win of IPL 2025 with a six-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 30. The match was played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Rajasthan's adopted home ground.

Ad

Chennai won the toss and chose to field first. Rajasthan dominated the proceedings in the powerplay despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over. Nitish Rana played a spectacular knock, notching up a quickfire half-century.

The southpaw was the top performer with the bat for RR, scoring 81 runs off just 36 balls. Sikkper Riyan Parag also played an impactful 37-run knock off 28 deliveries.

The home team registered 182/9 in 20 overs. Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets apiece, while veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up one scalp each.

Ad

Trending

RR speedster Jofra Archer provided his team with a wonderful start with the ball, removing CSK opener Rachin Ravindra for a four-ball duck. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad fought hard, scoring 63 runs in 44 balls, but his efforts were in vain.

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 32 off 22 balls as CSK finished at 176/6 after 20 overs. Sandeep Sharma successfully defended 20 runs off the final over, handing the Chennai-based side their second loss of the season.

CSK are placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table with two points and a net run rate of -0.771, while RR are ninth with two points and a net run rate of -1.112.

Ad

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the RR vs CSK match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Both CSK and RR leave viewers in awe with splendid catches

The top-notch catching from both sides was a major talking point of the contest. It started with Matheesha Pathirana taking a stunning catch to dismiss Dhruv Jurel.

Ad

In the 14th of the Rajasthan innings, Jurel looked to play a lofted drive against left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad but failed to get the connection right. Pathirana dived forward and grabbed a sharp catch to send the dangerous batter back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was Vijay Shankar's turn to shine in the subsequent over. On the first ball of the 15th over, Wanindu Hasaranga hit a slog sweep off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling but ended up hitting it flatter than what he would have liked.

Shankar produced a commendable effort and completed a fantastic diving catch at deep mid-wicket. Rajasthan were not behind with their on-field brilliance. Captain Riyan Parag led the way with a one-handed stunner to claim the wicket of Shivam Dube in the 10th over of the run chase.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shivam Dube played a crisp drive on the off-side to Hasaranga. Parag took a sensational one-hand catch, claiming it just inches above the ground. Shimron Hetmyer also grabbed a marvellous catch in the deep to get rid of MS Dhoni in the final over.

#2 Nitish Rana's counter-attack against Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has enjoyed great success against left-handed batters. However, Nitish Rana got the better of the wily spinner on this occasion. He faced Ashwin in the fifth over of the RR innings and welcomed him by hitting the second ball over for a six over the square leg fence.

Ad

The subsequent ball had the same result, with Rana clearing the square leg boundary once again with the sweep. Ashwin erred on length in the next ball, bowling a full toss. The southpaw played another sweep that raced away for a four.

Rana attacked Ashwin after the over as well. In the 12th over, he hit the off-spinner for a six and a four before being stumped out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga's six and out story

Wanindu Hasaranaga bowled an excellent spell in the game. Interestingly, three out of his four wickets were preceded by a six. The first instance came in the 10th over after Shivam Dube perished to Hasaranga after a four and a six.

In the 12th over, Vijay Shankar hit a fine six off Hasaranga's bowling on the leg side. On the very next ball, the wrist-spinner foxed the batter with a smart googly that crashed into the stumps.

Ad

The same thing happened with Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal as well. He hit a massive six over mid-wicket in the 16th over. He lost his wicket while going for another big shot on the subsequent delivery, getting caught at long-on.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback