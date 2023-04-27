RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and IPL records

Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

It will be the second IPL 2023 match in Jaipur, with the first one being played between Rajasthan and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 19. LSG won that particular encounter by ten runs.

Before the Sawai Mansingh Stadium plays host to tonight's IPL 2023 match, here's a look at the venue's history.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur IPL records and stats

The teams batting second have enjoyed enormous success in IPL matches hosted by Jaipur. In 48 matches played at this venue, the teams chasing a target have emerged victorious 32 times.

While it should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss decides to field first, it must be noted that the previous game at the venue saw the team defending the total end up as the victors.

On that note, here are some other vital numbers you need to know from previous IPL games played on this ground:

IPL matches played: 48

Matches won by teams batting first: 16

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 105* - Ajinkya Rahane (RR) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2008

Highest team score: 197/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Deccan Chargers, 2012

Lowest team score: 92 - Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 197/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Deccan Chargers, 2012

Average first-innings score: 158

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch report

Toss at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium [IPLT20]

The pitch in Jaipur favors the batters and bowlers equally. Some batters have scored big at this venue, but no team has ever managed to cross the 200-run mark on this ground.

Spinners might have their say in the game given that the boundary dimensions of the ground are a bit large, to say the least.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast live on Jio Cinema and Star Sports a few minutes before the toss.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur last IPL match

Rajasthan and Lucknow played the last IPL game at Jaipur [IPLT20]

The Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Rajasthan Royals by ten runs in the previous match hosted by Jaipur.

Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl first. KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers got Lucknow off to a solid start. Rahul scored a 32-ball 39, while Mayers completed his half-century. LSG ended with 154/7 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 155 for a victory, Rajasthan looked comfortable at 81/0 after 11 overs. It looked like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler would guide the home side to an easy win, but a brilliant bowling performance from the Super Giants restricted RR to 144/6.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 154/7 (Kyle Mayers 51, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/23) beat Rajasthan Royals 144/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 44, Avesh Khan 3/25) by 10 runs.

