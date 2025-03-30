RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: ACA Stadium, Guwahati pitch history and T20 records

ACA Stadium will host a match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 30. It is the second home game of the season for RR, who suffered a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati a few days ago.

Riyan Parag will lead RR. The new skipper has not been that impressive in his first two matches as the team's captain. Meanwhile, CSK will play under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK recently lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai.

Both teams will be desperate for a win in Guwahati. Ahead of the big game, here's a glance at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.

ACA Stadium, Guwahati IPL records

Teams batting second have won the last two completed IPL matches in Guwahati. The last time a team batting first won a match in IPL at this venue was back in the 2023 season.

Here are some other stats from the previous IPL games played in Assam:

IPL matches played: 5

Won by teams batting first: 2

Won by teams batting second: 2

Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 97* - Quinton de Kock (KKR) vs RR, 2025

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Nathan Ellis (PBKS) vs RR, 2023

Highest team total: 199/4 - RR vs DC, 2023

Lowest team total: 142/9 - DC vs RR, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 153/2 - KKR vs RR, 2025

Average first innings score: 172.

ACA Stadium, Guwahati pitch report

The Guwahati pitch report will be broadcast live from the ACA Stadium before Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch in Guwahati is not that easy for batting.

Pacers and spinners did a great job in the previous match hosted by this venue. Anything around 180 should be a defendable target.

ACA Stadium, Guwahati last IPL match

KKR beat RR by eight wickets in the previous IPL game played on this ground. It was a lopsided game, where Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97-run knock helped Kolkata beat Rajasthan by eight wickets.

Dhruv Jurel was the only RR player to cross the 30-run mark against KKR that night. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: KKR 153/2 (Quinton de Kock 97*, Wanindu Hasaranga 1/34) beat RR 151/9 (Dhruv Jurel 33, Varun Chakarvarthy 2/17) by 8 wickets.

