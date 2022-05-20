RR vs CSK IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Rajasthan vs Chennai IPL 2022 match?

Questions around MS Dhoni's future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will undoubtedly swirl around as the Men in Yellow take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 68 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 20. But the context of the clash is much more significant.

With the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) having held their nerve to withstand a late assault from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RR need a win to assure themselves a place in the top two. And if they lose by a massive margin, even playoff qualification could become a doubt for Sanju Samson and Co. The Royals will be boosted by the return of Shimron Hetmyer, who missed the last two games due to the birth of his child.

Meanwhile, CSK will want to try out a few new players in their final IPL 2022 encounter. They handed out debuts to the likes of Prashant Solanki and Matheesha Pathirana in the previous game, and both young bowlers impressed. A few more notable performances from their youngsters could give the Super Kings some optimism for the future after what has been a highly disappointing campaign.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: RR vs CSK

Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets on his IPL debut

Jos Buttler's form has tapered off in the recent past, although he is still comfortably in possession of the IPL 2022 Orange Cap. He loves playing against CSK, whose bowlers play to his strengths, but he will have to negotiate the early swing and penetration of Mukesh Choudhary.

If Buttler can find his touch once again, RR will be in a comfortable position to exploit the weaknesses in the CSK batting lineup, which just couldn't get going against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Chennai haven't been able to pile on the runs when the opening partnership hasn't been massive, and it isn't likely to be against Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.

Conversely, if CSK can get rid of Buttler early, they could tighten the noose in the middle overs. Sanju Samson hasn't been as consistent as he'd have liked, even though he has played a series of eye-catching innings. Devdutt Padikkal is prone to getting stuck in the middle against spin, although he too appears to be taking massive strides in his post-powerplay attacking game.

Overall, RR are definitely the favorites to notch up two points and seal the top-two spot. CSK could spoil their party, but they don't have much to play for and are expected to make a few radical changes to their playing XI.

Prediction: RR to win Match 68 of IPL 2022

