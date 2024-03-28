RR vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 28, 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ninth match of IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Royals came through with flying colors in the first game against Lucknow Super Giants. Sanju Samson’s impressive knock of 82* from 52 deliveries backed by Riyan Parag’s cameo of 43 off 29 helped them set a formidable target of 194. An excellent effort from the bowlers, most notably Trent Boult's two for 35, restricted the opposition to 173.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, suffered a four-wicket loss in their season opener against Punjab Kings. Shai Hope (33) and Abhishek Porel (32*) were the top scorers in DC's total of 174 but it was easily chased down with four balls to spare.

On that note, here are our top three differential picks for the RR vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) - 6.5 credits

Khaleel Ahmed in action (credit: bcci.tv)

Khaleel Ahmed was quite expensive in the previous game but took two wickets. He could’ve got his third as well but David Warner dropped a catch at long-on in the 19th over. Ahmed has played five matches against RR, taking as many wickets. He will look forward to adding some more to his tally in today's RR vs DC Dream11 match.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin (RR) - 8.0 credits

Ravichandran Ashwin during a post-match interview (credit: bcci.tv)

Ravichandran Ashwin could be a threat to Delhi’s left-hand heavy lineup. The off-spinner has taken 24 wickets in 21 matches against the Capitals and has also hit a fifty against them. He has a decent record at this venue, taking 12 wickets in 13 games. Ashwin had a fairly good start to IPL 2024 (1/35) and will be eager to continue his momentum in the upcoming game.

#1 Rishab Pant (DC) - 8.5 credits

Rishab Pant celebrating a wicket with Kuldeep Yadav (credit: bcci.tv)

Rishab Pant could be a trump card in your RR vs DC Dream11 team. The left-hander has an excellent record against Rajasthan, smashing 357 runs in nine matches at an average of 59. His performances in Jaipur have also been noteworthy, having scored 115 runs in three games.

Pant raced to 18 off 13 balls in the opening game before throwing his wicket away. He will be determined to put up a better show against Rajasthan.

