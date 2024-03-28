RR vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – March 28, 2024

On Thursday, March 28, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ninth match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan come into this game on the back of a 20-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sanju Samson’s outstanding innings of 82* off 52 balls, featuring nine boundaries, complemented by Riyan Parag’s 29-ball 40, helped them post a competitive 194-run target.

Trent Boult then utilized his skillful swing bowling, claiming two wickets during the powerplay, with Sandeep Sharma also taking one. Despite KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran showing resilience for LSG, it was ultimately the Rajasthan bowlers who achieved success by limiting them to 173/6.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, succumbed to a four-wicket loss in their first match of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings. Batting first, the Capitals posted a challenging score of 174 for the loss of nine wickets. David Warner (29), Mitchell Marsh (20), and Shai Hope (33) provided a fine start, while Abishek Porel’s 10-ball 32 added impetus towards the back-end of the innings.

In the second innings, Ishant Sharma, who picked up a wicket in his second over, suffered an injury in the middle of the powerplay. Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets but that was not enough to prevent the opposition from chasing down the target.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the RR vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Trent Boult (RR) - 9.0 credits

Trent Boult in action (credit: IPL)

Trent Boult could fetch you plenty of points with his wicket-taking ability in the powerplay as well as in the death overs. He picked up two wickets for 35 runs in the previous game.

Boult has a fine record against DC, taking 14 wickets in nine matches. He has also bagged six wickets in five games at this venue, making him a safe pick for the captain/vice-captain position in your RR vs DC Dream11 team.

#2 David Warner (DC) - 9.0 credits

David Warner in action (credit: IPL)

David Warner averages 38 against the Royals, smashing 534 runs in 15 matches. He has played three games in Jaipur and has scored 104 runs, including a fifty. Warner scored 29 runs from 21 deliveries in the first game, featuring three fours and two sixes.

With such a track record, Warner is expected to perform in the upcoming RR vs DC game and could prove to be a valuable asset for your fantasy team.

#1 Mitchell Marsh (DC) - 9.0 credits

Mitchell Marsh in action (credit: IPL)

Mitchell Marsh is our top pick for the captain/vice-captain position in your RR vs DC Dream11 team. The Aussie started his 2024 season reasonably well, scoring 20 runs at a strike rate of 166.67, comprising two fours and as many sixes.

Marsh has been impressive against RR, accumulating 124 runs in three matches as well as taking two wickets. He has scored two half-centuries against RR, one of which came at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.