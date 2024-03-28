RR vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number nine of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. Both teams made contrasting starts to their IPL 2024 campaign. Rajasthan beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs in Jaipur, while Delhi Capitals (DC) went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in Chandigarh.

RR won the toss and batted first in their opening IPL 2024 clash against LSG. Skipper Sanju Samson led from the front with a brilliant 82* off 52 balls, while Riyan Parag contributed a quick-fire 43 off 29 balls. Rajasthan bowlers then did an efficient job to restrict Lucknow to 173/6.

The match against Punjab marked Delhi captain Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket. He was dismissed for 18 off 13 balls as DC were held to 174/9 after being asked to bat first. Delhi's bowlers, however, failed to defend the total as Sam Curran smashed 63 off 47 and Liam Livingstone 38* off 21.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan and Delhi have clashed 27 times in the Indian Premier League. There is nothing much to pick in the head-to-head numbers as RR have won 14 and DC 13. The Royals hammered the Capitals by 57 runs in the last meeting between the teams in Guwahati.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 27

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 14

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 13

Matches with No Result - 0

RR vs DC head-to-head record in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have clashed six times in Jaipur, with the former winning four matches and the latter two. In the last match between the two years in Jaipur in 2019, DC registered victory by six wickets.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals matches

Looking at the last five IPL matches between these two teams, Rajasthan Royals have won three matches and Delhi Capitals two. The teams have won games alternately.

Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals games:

RR (199/4) beat DC (142/9) by 57 runs, April 8, 2023

DC (161/2) beat RR (160/6) by 8 wickets, May 11, 2022

RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, April 22, 2022

DC (154/6) beat RR (121/6) by 33 runs, Sep 25, 2021

RR (150/7) beat DC (147/8) by 3 wickets, April 15, 2021