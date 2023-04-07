RR vs DC, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Rajasthan Royals lock horns against the Delhi Capitals. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will be hosting this clash.

Rajasthan Royals beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game of the competition but failed to carry forward the winning momentum. They lost to the Punjab Kings in their next game. It was a close-fought contest.

Jason Holder bowled and picked up two wickets for the Royals as the Kings posted 197 on the board. In reply, Sanju Samson top-scored with 42 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The game went down to the wire and the Royals fell short by five runs. They will be hoping to fire in unison on Saturday and get back to winning ways.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have had a terrible start to IPL 2023. They have played two games so far and lost both. After suffering a heavy loss in their opening game against the Super Giants, they failed to bounce back as they lost to the Gujarat Titans in their next.

Skipper David Warner (37) and Axar Patel (36) contributed with the bat but lack of big partnerships resulted in the Capitals scoring 162 in their quota of 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard but failed to pick wickets as the Titans got across the line with 11 balls to spare. The Capitals need to bring out their A-game to grab their first win of the competition in their upcoming fixture.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Details:

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 11, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 8th 2022, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We almost saw 197 being chased down the other day and expect another high-scoring affair on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Weather Forecast

The temperature in Guwahati on Saturday is expected to range between 22 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

We may see Sandeep Sharma replace KM Asif who had an off-day against the Kings.

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals

Expect Rovman Powell to come into the side in place of Rilee Rossouw who is struggling a bit with the bat.

Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction

The Royals suffered their first loss of IPL 2023 in their last game whereas the Capitals are yet to win a single game in the competition. Expect both sides to come out all guns blazing to come out on top on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals look strong on paper and expect them to finish on the winning side.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals to win this clash.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

Poll : Anrich Nortje to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes