RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Rajasthan Royals recorded their second win of IPL 2024 on Thursday, March 28, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The Sanju Samson-led outfit beat Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals by 12 runs to tighten their grip on the second position in the standings.

Avesh Khan and Riyan Parag were the top performers for the Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals. Khan kept his nerve and conceded just four runs while defending 16 in the last over, while Parag played a match-winning knock of 84 runs.

Now that the RR vs DC match is done and dusted, here's a look at the scorecard, stats and award winners from the ninth game of IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in RR vs DC match, IPL 2024

Riyan Parag won the Player of the Match award for his game-changing inning of 84 runs off 45 balls. The all-rounder has received a lot of backing from the Rajasthan Royals in the past, but could not perform consistently. On Thursday, Parag stepped up when RR needed him the most.

It was a night to remember for Riyan Parag (Image: IPLT20.com)

Parag smacked seven fours and six sixes in his unbeaten 45-ball knock. The RR youngster also won the Most Sixes award. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Riyan Parag (84 off 45)

Most sixes in the match: Riyan Parag (6 sixes)

Most fours in the match: Riyan Parag (7 fours)

Electric Striker of the match: Mitchell Marsh (Strike rate of 191.67)

RR vs DC scorecard

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first. The decision worked in DC's favor initially as Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav reduced RR to 36/3 in the eighth over.

Riyan Parag then stitched up a 54-run fourth-wicket partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin and rebuilt RR's innings. Parag remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 84 runs off 45 balls. Ashwin scored a 19-ball 29, while Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 20 runs off 12 balls. RR finished with 185/5 on the board in 20 overs.

Chasing 186, DC lost two early wickets as well. David Warner and Rishabh Pant then had a 67-run partnership for the third wicket, but none of them could play till the end like Parag. Tristan Stubbs' late cameo of 44* runs kept DC alive until the last over. Eventually, RR won by 12 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Nandre Burger bagged two wickets each for RR. You can check out the complete scorecard of the match right here.

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match

It was a high-scoring game in Jaipur earlier tonight, where Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. Here are some interesting stats from the ninth game of IPL 2024:

The home team won the 9th consecutive match in IPL 2024. This is the longest winning streak by home teams at the start of any IPL season. Riyan Parag became the youngest Indian to play 100 T20 matches. He is 22 years and 139 days old, beating Sanju Samson, who played his 100th T20 at the age of 22 years and 157 days. Rishabh Pant played his 100th IPL match for Delhi Capitals. He became the first player to achieve this feat.