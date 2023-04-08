RR vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) always seemed set to struggle in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Two games into the competition, it's easy to see why.

DC are winless, with a net run rate of -1.703. They first suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before falling to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a relatively more competitive game.

LSG and GT are currently at the top of the IPL 2023 points table, so Delhi won't be too discouraged by their performances so far. However, things won't get much easier for them on Saturday, April 8, when they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson and Co. started their campaign with a promising win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but somewhat lost the plot against the unfancied Punjab Kings (PBKS). With two points and a net run rate of 1.675, they will have an eye on two easily attainable points against DC.

RR are sweating over the fitness of Jos Buttler, who injured his finger in the previous game and batted at No. 3. The explosive batter will be key to the team's chances at the high-scoring venue, especially against a DC bowling attack that has looked rather toothless at times.

DC, for their part, will be without star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has flown back to Australia for his wedding. Their already struggling top order has suffered yet another blow, and David Warner will need to step up and lead from the front on Saturday.

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Match Prediction: Royals look to get campaign back on track against struggling Capitals

Devdutt Padikkal looks out of place in the RR middle order

If Buttler makes the grade, RR's selection choices could be straightforward. Devdutt Padikkal has looked like a fish out of water in the middle order, and with Dhruv Jurel impressing with his power-hitting in the previous game, he could replace the southpaw if the Royals bowl first.

The Capitals, meanwhile, will look to Warner and Prithvi Shaw to somehow withstand Trent Boult's charge in the powerplay and give them a good start. While Warner has managed to get two starts without appearing to be in any sort of touch, Shaw has been dismissed cheaply in both games, with his weaknesses coming to the fore.

DC's middle order might face trouble against the RR spinners as well. Rilee Rossouw and Rovman Powell will have their hands full while facing Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, while Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Hakim Khan haven't set the IPL 2023 stage alight just yet.

The spin advantage in the middle overs could be the deciding factor between the two sides. While the high-scoring Guwahati venue could play into DC's hands, they seem to be a seriously unstable unit right now. Marsh's absence will only make things more difficult for them.

The Capitals will definitely be in with a chance on Saturday, but the Royals are the clear favorites.

Prediction: RR to win Match 11 of IPL 2023.

