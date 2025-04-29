RR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2025 (28/4): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 47

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) locked horns at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, April 28, in match number 47 of IPL 2025. RR completed a dominant eight-wicket victory, successfully chasing down a 210-run target.

Ad

GT skipper Shubman Gill shone with the bat after the side was asked to bat first in the clash. The opening batter scored 84 runs off 50 balls. Jos Buttler also made a significant impact, playing a crucial knock against his former team.

Buttler remained unbeaten on 50 in 26 balls as Gujarat registered 209/4 in 20 overs. Maheesh Theekshana bagged two wickets, while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma claimed one scalp each.

Rajasthan made a mockery of the target, with openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal forming a 161-run stand in 71 deliveries. The 14-year-old scripted history, notching up a 35-ball ton, the fastest by an Indian in the league's history.

Ad

Trending

The youngster scored 101 runs in 38 balls, whereas Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 70 in 40 balls. RR chased the target in just 15.5 overs, recording the fastest-ever 200-plus run chase in IPL.

With three victories from 10 outings, RR are placed eighth in the IPL 2025 points table. GT, on the other hand, have won six out of nine games and occupy the third spot.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

Ad

#1 RR coach Rahul Dravid stands up from his wheelchair to celebrate Vaibhav Suryavanshi's ton

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show with his batting exploits. He took the GT bowlers to the cleaners, showing no signs of nervousness or fear. The southpaw struck 11 sixes and seven fours during his entertaining knock.

He completed his century with a six off Rashid Khan's bowing in the 11th over. RR head coach Rahul Dravid was visibly overjoyed by the player's heroics and even got off his wheelchair to applaud.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dravid picked up a leg injury while playing cricket with his son ahead of the season. However, Suryavanshi's batting exploits made him forget about the injury as he celebrated passionately.

#2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi launches an onslaught against Ishant Sharma and Karim Janat

Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn't even spare veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma during his record-breaking knock. In the fourth over of the chase, the batter dominated the proceedings against Ishant.

Ad

He struck three sixes and two fours in the over, while Ishant also bowled a couple of wides in the over, ultimately conceding 28 runs from six balls.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Suryavanshi later launched a similar onslaught against Afghan all-rounder Karim Janat. He welcomed Janat into the attack by hitting three sixes and as many fours in the 10th over.

#3 Jos Buttler dominates the contest against Wanindu Hasaranga

Jos Buttler continued his stunning form for GT, slamming his fourth half-century of the season. During his knock, he got the better of Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the 15th over.

Ad

The swashbuckling batter looked at ease against the crafty leg spinner. He tonked three sixes and a four in the over. Hasaranga's spell ended with a 24-run over.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More