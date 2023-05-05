RR vs GT, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 5.

After an impressive start to their campaign, Rajasthan seem to have gone off the boil a little bit. They have lost three of their last four games and have slipped to fourth position in the points table.

In their last match, they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets. RR posted an impressive 212/7 on the board, but 124 of them came from the bat of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The likes of Jos Buttler, skipper Sanju Samson, and Devdutt Padikkal needed to show a lot more consistency.

Gujarat also suffered a loss in their last game, going down to bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) by five runs. Mohammed Shami’s brilliance restricted DC to 130/8. However, their batters struggled, as they were held to 125/6. Although they remain on top of the points table, GT would like to return to winning ways.

Today's RR vs GT toss result

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Sanju Samson said:

“It's a bit hard to read this pitch. Let's bat a few overs and figure out later.”

RR have made a somewhat expected change. Adam Zampa comes in place of Jason Holder.

RR vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan subs: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little.

Gujarat subs: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore.

Today's RR vs GT pitch report

According to Nick Knight and Deep Dasgupta, there are some bare patches, but there are spots where there is a good covering of grass too. May not be two-paced, but could play low generally. Last couple of matches, there wasn’t much dew, so batting first might be a good option.

Today's RR vs GT match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel.

RR vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Saiyed Khalid, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

