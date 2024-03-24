RR vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24. This will be the game of the double-header.

Rajasthan narrowly missed out on qualifying for the playoffs last season, finishing in fifth position in the points table. They won seven out of their 14 matches and lost seven. Lucknow reached the playoffs for the second year in a row, but yet again lost the Eliminator.

RR purchased only five players at the mini-auction in Dubai. They went for big-hitter Rovman Powell at ₹7.40 crore and Indian batter Shubman Dubey at ₹5.8 crore. LSG picked up six players at the auction. They bought pacer Shivam Mavi for ₹6.40 crore, M Siddharth at ₹2.4 crore and David Willey at ₹2 crore.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have met thrice in the Indian Premier League. LSG have tasted victory in one game, while RR have won the other two matches. In the last clash between the teams, Lucknow beat Rajasthan by 10 runs.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

RR vs LSG head-to-head record in Jaipur

At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have played one match. Lucknow emerged triumphant in the contest, registering their first win after two losses against Rajasthan.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

As mentioned above, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have met three times in the Indian Premier League so far. RR beat LSG by three runs and 24 runs in the 2022 edition. Both the matches were played in Mumbai. Lucknow beat Rajasthan by 10 runs in Jaipur in the 2023 edition on the back of an impressive all-round effort from Marcus Stoinis (2/28 & 21 off 16).

Here's a short summary of the last three Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

LSG (154/7) beat RR (144/6) by 10 runs, April 19, 2023

RR (178/6) beat LSG (154/8) by 24 runs, May 15, 2022

RR (165/6) beat LSG (162/8) by 3 runs, April 10, 2022