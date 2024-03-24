RR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 4 ft. Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) got off to a great start in their IPL 2024 campaign with an impressive win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on Sunday, March 24. Sanju Samson and his men comfortably got past KL Rahul and co. by 20 runs after a clinical performance across all departments.

Samson led by example for the hosts, smashing a sensational 82* off just 52 balls, helping the Royals post a staggering 193/4 in their 20 overs. The pitch didn't seem to be a high-scoring one, but the Lucknow bowlers were guilty of bowling inconsistent lines and lengths.

KL Rahul (58 off 44) and Nicholas Pooran (64* off 41) tried their best but the target proved to be just a bit too much for LSG.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Krunal Pandya hugging Sanju Samson

While players often have some heated exchanges in the middle, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and Sanju Samson were involved in quite the opposite during the first innings. Riyan Parag was new to the crease when he tried to work a delivery from Krunal but only managed to get a leading edge.

The ball lobbed towards the non-striker's end and the bowler tried to rush to his right to take the catch. However, Samson unintentionally came in the way as he just tried to get back into the non-striker's crease.

Krunal could have easily argued with the non-striker for trying to stop a catch. However, he showed great spirit and instead hugged Samson in the process. The non-striker also laughed a bit and this would certainly help both teams in the points table for the Fairplay Award.

#2 Sanju Samson making yet another strong start

Over the years, Sanju Samson has made a habit of getting off to strong starts to the IPL season. With Devdutt Padikkal traded to LSG, Samson took over the role at No. 3 and straightaway played a match-winning knock.

His 82 off 52 balls included some incredible fours and sixes that just were a testament to the skill he possessed. The issue with Samson was always consistency and he will be hoping that 2024 is the year where he piles a truckload of runs in the IPL.

Samson's innings ensured RR didn't need to bring Rovman Powell as an impact substitute. They instead chose Nandre Burger, who bowled a stunning new-ball spell alongside Trent Boult for the Royals.

#1 KL Rahul opening the batting

There was a lot of talk about whether KL Rahul would bat in the middle order for LSG in the IPL 2024 season, especially after the success he tasted in white-ball cricket for India batting in that phase.

Padikkal's trade added even more fuel to the debate, but quite a few eyebrows were raised when Rahul opened with Quinton de Kock, and the LSG debutant batted at No. 3. Fans began to debate once again about Rahul's strike rate as he was a run-a-ball 25 in a chase of almost 10 runs per over.

While KL Rahul got to his half-century and there were several other factors to LSG's defeat, many fans believe the skipper not making the most of the powerplay cost Lucknow the game.