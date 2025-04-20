RR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 36

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locked horns at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday, April 19, in match number 36 of IPL 2025. LSG eked out a two-run victory over the home team in an exhilarating last-ball thriller.

After electing to bat first, Lucknow registered 180/5 after 20 overs. Aiden Markam and Ayush Badoni hit fine half-centuries, scoring 66 (45 balls) and 50 (34 balls), respectively. Abdul Samad played a sensational cameo towards the back end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 30 from just 10 deliveries.

Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two wickets for Rajasthan, while Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande picked up one scalp each. RR's run chase kicked off with a wonderful 85-run opening stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Jaiswal played a stunning 74-run knock in 52 balls. Skipper Riyan Parag also did an impressive job, contributing 39 runs off 26 balls. While they seemed firm favourites to win he clash at one stage, Avesh Khan turned the game on its head in the death overs.

He recorded figures of 4-0-37-3 and was adjudged the Player of the Match. RR finished at 178/5 after 20 overs. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi announces himself with first-ball six

Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name in the history book by becoming the youngster debutant in the league's history. The talented youngster showed no signs of nervousness, announcing himself with a first-ball six.

LSG pacer Shardul Thakur welcomed Suryavanshi with a good length delivery. The southpaw enthralled the viewers by sending the ball over covers for a maximum.

Suryavanshi took a single on the subsequent ball. He hit yet another six off his third delivery, clearing the long-on fence against Avesh Khan with great aplomb. He played an impactful innings on his IPL debut, scoring 34 runs from 20 balls.

#2 Avesh Khan's twin strikes in 18th over and exemplary death bowling

RR required 25 runs from the last three overs. With the well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag at the crease, Rajasthan seemed to be in the driver's seat. However, Avesh Khan swung the pendulum in LSG's favor by dismissing both the batters in the 18th over.

Jaiswal perished on the first ball of the over as Avesh uprooted the middle stump with a fantastic yorker. He provided his team with another massive breakthrough by getting Parag LBW on the final ball of the same over.

The Rajasthan-based side needed nine runs from six balls. Bowling the final over, Avesh showed tremendous composure under pressure. He conceded just six runs and claimed Shimron Hetmyer's wicket to guide his team to a thrilling victory.

#3 Abdul Samad punishes Sandeep Sharma with four sixes in final over of LSG's innings

Abdul Samad helped LSG finish their innings with a flurry by taking RR pacer Sandeep Sharma to the cleaners in the 20th over. The swashbuckling batter hit four sixes in the over, taking his team's total to 180.

The carnage started with Samad sending a low full-toss from Sandeep over the deep square leg fence. The veteran pacer followed it up with a change of pace short ball.

Samad got hold of it and deposited it over deep mid-wicket for another maximum. He again hit back-to-back sixes off a slower one and a full toss to finish the innings on a high.

