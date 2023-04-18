RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will play host to this encounter on Wednesday, April 19.

The Royals have had a fantastic run in the competition so far. They have played five games and won four of those. They faced the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous fixture and beat them in a closely fought contest.

Bowling first, the Royals restricted the Titans to 177/7, with Sandeep Sharma returning with figures of 2/25. In response, Sanju Samson (60) hit a fifty and Shimron Hetmyer played an outstanding knock of 56* off 26 balls to take their team across the line with four balls to spare.

RR will be high in confidence after this win and will be looking to grab their fifth win on Wednesday.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have had a mixed season so far. They have managed to win three out of five games and lost two. They suffered their second loss in the competition when they went down against Punjab Kings in their last outing.

Skipper KL Rahul scored 74 at the top of the order but lack of contributions from other batters resulted in them finishing their innings at 159/8. Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each to take the game to the last over but failed to hold their nerves as the Kings chased down the total with two wickets in hand.

The Super Giants will be eager to get back to winning ways in their next fixture.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 26, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 19, 2023, Wednesday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement up front and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once they get set, plenty of runs will be on offer.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jaipur is expected to hover between 24 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Expect them to go with the winning combination on Wednesday as they have great depth in their batting lineup.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants

We may see Quinton de Kock come in place of Kyle Mayers against RR who has been warming the bench since he arrived in India.

Probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction

The Royals beat the Titans in a thriller of a contest in their last game whereas the Super Giants lost a close-fought contest. The Super Giants will have to fire in unison on Wednesday to challenge the high-flying Royals.

Rajasthan Royals have a good balance on their side and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win Match 26 of IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

