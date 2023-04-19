RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

While Rajasthan are on top of the points table with four wins from five games, Lucknow are second with three wins and two losses from five matches.

In their previous encounter, RR won the rematch of the IPL 2022 final, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets. Bowling first, they held GT to 177/7 as pacer Sandeep Sharma again impressed with figures of 2/25. Sanju Samson (60 off 32) and Shimron Hetmyer (56* off 26) then starred in the chase.

LSG, meanwhile, went down against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two wickets in their previous match. Despite skipper KL Rahul’s 54-ball 76, they could only put up 159/8 on the board. Lucknow’s bowlers fought hard in defense of an inadequate total, but Punjab eventually sneaked home in the last over.

Today's RR vs LSG toss result

Rajasthan have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Sanju Samson said:

“Looks like a really good surface. We are very happy to come back to Jaipur and play after four years.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Live - #TATAIPL #RRvLSG #IPL2023 Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first in their first home game in Jaipur.Live - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-26 Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first in their first home game in Jaipur.Live - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-26 #TATAIPL #RRvLSG #IPL2023 https://t.co/58U0FhChXJ

Rajasthan have made one change - Jason Holder comes in for Adam Zampa. For Lucknow, there is still no place for Quinton de Kock.

RR vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi.

Today's RR vs LSG pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar and Nick Knight, the pitch is on the harder side. It might be a little bit two-paced as well. There's a nice covering of grass. It might skid on a little. There might not be a lot of bounce. Doesn't look like a turner. The first half of the game may be something for the spinners,

Today's RR vs LSG match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals no one like Yuzi bhai! no one like Yuzi bhai! 😂😂 no one like Yuzi bhai! https://t.co/RXE8QytJSc

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

RR vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Yeshwant Barde

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

Poll : 0 votes