RR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Lucknow Super Giants secured their fifth win of IPL 2025 by edging past the Rajasthan Royals in a last-over thriller at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, April 19. Avesh Khan's magnificent performance with the ball in the death overs ensured LSG beat RR by two runs.

Visiting captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bat first. The decision raised quite a few eyebrows because teams batting second have been quite successful in Jaipur, but LSG posted 180/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a 181-run target, RR started brilliantly, thanks to an 85-run opening stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. However, LSG pulled things back and restricted RR to 178/5 to complete a two-run win.

Now that the contest between RR and LSG is in the history books, here's a look at the award winners, top stats, and scorecard of the 36th match of IPL 2025.

List of all award winners in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Fast bowler Avesh Khan won the Player of the Match for his phenomenal bowling performance in the death overs. Khan defended nine runs off the last over and helped LSG win by two runs.

This was Khan's first Player of the Match award in IPL after three years. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Abdul Samad (Strike rate of 300)

Super Sixes of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Aiden Markram

Most Fours in the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (5 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Prince Yadav (10 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Avesh Khan (3/37).

RR vs LSG scorecard

Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni recorded a half-century each for the Lucknow Super Giants. Abdul Samad played a handy cameo of 30 runs off just 10 balls, but the likes of Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran lost their wickets cheaply in Jaipur.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the best bowler for the Rajasthan Royals. He bowled four overs, conceded 31 runs and picked up two wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi added 85 runs for the first wicket for RR. Jaiswal finished with a 52-ball 74, while Vaibhav got out after a well made 20-ball 34. Captain Riyan Parag scored an impressive 26-ball 39, but he lost his wicket at the wrong time, which cost RR the match.

Avesh Khan emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RR. The fast bowler returned with fantastic figures of 3/37 in four overs, dismissing Jaiswal, Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer during his spell.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Rajasthan Royals suffered their second consecutive loss in IPL 2025 matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Here's a glance at the top records and stats from the IPL 2025 contest between RR and LSG:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest debutant in IPL history at the age of 14 years and 23 days. Prayas Ray Barman previously held the record for debuting at the age of 16 years and 157 days for RCB. Suryavanshi also became the youngest player to score 30+ runs in an IPL match, breaking Riyan Parag's record, who achieved the feat at the age of 17 years and 161 days for RR.

