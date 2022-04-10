RR vs LSG Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

KL Rahul vs Sanju Samson. Yuzvendra Chahal vs Ravi Bishnoi. Avesh Khan vs Prasidh Krishna. Quinton de Kock vs Jos Buttler. Various intriguing sub-plots will underline the bigger picture when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face off in Match 20 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 10.

Both RR and LSG have been among the more impressive teams in IPL 2022. While Samson and Co. are placed fourth with two wins from three matches and a tournament-best net run rate of 1.218, LSG are one rung higher at third with three wins from four games. However, the two sides come into this encounter on the back of contrasting results.

RR saw a two-match win streak to start the season snapped by an energetic Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side. LSG, on the other hand, overcame their defeat to fellow newbies Gujarat Titans by putting it across the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: RR vs LSG

Ravi Bishnoi has led the LSG spin attack with aplomb

RR and LSG are constructed similarly at the top of the order and in the bowling department. Each side has an explosive left-right opening partnership and a southpaw opener batting out of position at No. 3, apart from a quality Indian option in the pace and spin departments. But there are a lot of differences as well.

The LSG middle order comprises almost exclusively all-rounders, whereas RR have five specialist bowling options in the aftermath of Nathan Coulter-Nile's season-ending injury. The Royals would love for Riyan Parag to be as effective as Ayush Badoni has been for the Super Giants, but their problems with batting depth won't be miraculously solved by one player finding form.

RR have no answers to the roles played by Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder, with Andrew Tye appearing to be the only weak link in the LSG bowling attack. And although Buttler and the specialist bowlers have carried the Royals to a couple of wins, they might be seriously tested by an LSG side that was only boosted by the introduction of Krishnappa Gowtham.

RR have three left-handers in their top five, so Gowtham and Ravi Bishnoi - with his fast googlies - will be crucial. Even the Royals' right-handers - Buttler and Samson - aren't immune to falling to leg-spin. If LSG can plug the only hole in their attack - Tye - they could be in a good position to make RR rue their lack of all-rounders.

RR's bowling lineup, consisting of Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna, could be enough to seriously test LSG. If the coin favors Samson, the inaugural IPL champions could even start the game in front. However, as things stand, LSG have been the better side and have fewer issues to address.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 20 of IPL 2022

