RR vs MI head to head stats for Match 44, IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will clash tomorrow evening (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will clash tomorrow evening (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Apr 29, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Preview

Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their ninth match of IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) tomorrow evening at the DY Patil Stadium. MI have had a forgettable season so far, with eight losses in eight matches.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have had a great IPL 2022 season. They are close to sealing a place in this year's playoffs.

RR have already beaten MI once earlier this season. They will be keen to complete a double over the Rohit Sharma-led outfit.

Before the match between RR and MI gets underway, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in IPL history.

IPL 2022: RR vs MI head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have a slender lead of 14-13 in their head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals. The Royals have troubled Mumbai over the last few years, but MI still have the edge in the head-to-head record.

Last 5 RR vs MI match results

MI have a 3-2 lead in their last five matches against the Rajasthan Royals, but RR won their last meeting.

  1. RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, Apr 2, 2022
  2. MI (94/2) beat RR (90/9) by 8 wickets, Oct 5, 2021
  3. MI (172/3) beat RR (171/4) by 7 wickets, Apr 29, 2021
  4. RR (196/2) beat MI (195/5) by 8 wickets, Oct 25, 2020
  5. MI (193/4) beat RR (136) by 57 runs, Oct 6, 2020

Last 5 match results of RR in DY Patil Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have a 50% win record in IPL 2022 matches at the DY Patil Stadium. While they beat MI in one, they fell to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in another match.

Here's a look at their previous match results at Navi Mumbai:

  1. GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, Apr 14
  2. RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, Apr 2

Last 5 match results of MI in DY Patil Stadium

Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. They have lost to RR and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at this stadium.

  1. CSK (156/7) beat MI (155/7) by 3 wickets, Apr 21
  2. RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, Apr 2

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
