RR vs MI head to head stats for Match 44, IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their ninth match of IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) tomorrow evening at the DY Patil Stadium. MI have had a forgettable season so far, with eight losses in eight matches.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have had a great IPL 2022 season. They are close to sealing a place in this year's playoffs.

RR have already beaten MI once earlier this season. They will be keen to complete a double over the Rohit Sharma-led outfit.

Before the match between RR and MI gets underway, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in IPL history.

IPL 2022: RR vs MI head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have a slender lead of 14-13 in their head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals. The Royals have troubled Mumbai over the last few years, but MI still have the edge in the head-to-head record.

Last 5 RR vs MI match results

MI have a 3-2 lead in their last five matches against the Rajasthan Royals, but RR won their last meeting.

RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, Apr 2, 2022 MI (94/2) beat RR (90/9) by 8 wickets, Oct 5, 2021 MI (172/3) beat RR (171/4) by 7 wickets, Apr 29, 2021 RR (196/2) beat MI (195/5) by 8 wickets, Oct 25, 2020 MI (193/4) beat RR (136) by 57 runs, Oct 6, 2020

Last 5 match results of RR in DY Patil Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have a 50% win record in IPL 2022 matches at the DY Patil Stadium. While they beat MI in one, they fell to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in another match.

Here's a look at their previous match results at Navi Mumbai:

GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, Apr 14 RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, Apr 2

Last 5 match results of MI in DY Patil Stadium

Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. They have lost to RR and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at this stadium.

CSK (156/7) beat MI (155/7) by 3 wickets, Apr 21 RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, Apr 2

