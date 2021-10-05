RR vs MI: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 51 of IPL 2021

After ending Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) winning streak in IPL 2021, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be keen to continue their momentum against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Sharjah.

Both RR and MI have 10 points to their names from 12 matches. The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 fixture will decide which team moves a step closer to the playoffs.

The Royals shocked the Super Kings in their previous outing with some splendid batting performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. Meanwhile, MI's star-studded batting lineup has struggled to get going in the UAE this year. In their last IPL 2021 match, MI batted for 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals (DC) but could only score 129 runs.

While MI hope to up their game, RR will look forward to continuing in the same vein. Before the two teams cross paths in IPL 2021 tonight, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

RR vs MI head-to-head stats

Mumbai Indians have a slender lead of 13-12 in their head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals. The head-to-head record stood equal before IPL 2021, but MI took the lead by defeating RR in Delhi earlier this season.

Both teams defeated each other once during the previous edition in the UAE. It will be exciting to see which team prevail in RR and MI's first meeting at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL 2021.

RR vs MI: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 51 of IPL 2021

RR captain Sanju Samson is the highest run-scorer in matches against MI. The Rajasthan Royals batter has scored 527 runs, with his highest score being 76.

Kieron Pollard has scored the most runs (373) for MI in games against RR. The Caribbean all-rounder has also scalped 15 wickets versus the Royals.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked 12 wickets while donning the Mumbai jersey against Rajasthan. All eyes will be on the MI pacer during tonight's IPL 2021 match.

