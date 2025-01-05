RR vs MI Highlights, IPL 2025 (01/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 50

Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Thursday, May 1, in match 50 of IPL 2025. The home team went down without a fight, suffering a massive 100-run defeat.

After being asked to bat first, MI registered a steep total, finishing at 217/2 in 20 overs. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma slammed half-centuries, scoring 61 (38 balls) and 53 (36 balls), respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya also made a significant impact. Both batters faced 23 balls and remained unbeaten on 48, helping their side post an imposing score.

Maheesh Theekshana and Riyan Parag took one scalp apiece. RR's batting let them down in the clash as they were bundled out for just 117 runs. Jofra Archer was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark, contributing 30 runs in 27 deliveries.

Trent Boult and Karn Sharma were the top performers with the ball for Mumbai, picking up three wickets each. With the dominant performance, the Hardik Pandya-led side extended their winning streak to six matches.

Mumbai are now the table-toppers of IPL 2025, with seven wins from 11 games. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are officially knocked out of the tournament. They have three wins to their name after 11 games and are languishing at the eighth spot.

Here's a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi is dejected after bagging a two-ball duck

RR opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi tasted his first real failure at the IPL level. The last-match centurion was out for a two-ball duck on this occasion. The 14-year-old departed in the very first over of the chase.

Suryavanshi went for a lofted shot off pacer Deepak Chahar's bowling. However, he failed to get the connection right and was caught at mid-on by Will Jacks.

Disappointed with his early dismissal, the youngster stood at the crease with one hand on his hip before walking back to the dugout.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir hilariously search for the ball after Dhruv Jurel's six

During RR's batting, there was a hilarious incident where the ball was lost after a six and fielders Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav tried searching for it.

On the third ball of the ninth over, Dhruv Jurel hit leg spinner Karn Sharma for a six with a wonderful inside-out shot. Interestingly, the ball was lost behind the advertising board and Suryakumar and Dhir tried their best to find it.

You can watch the clip below:

#3 Rohit Sharma's DRS in MI's innings sparks big controversy

Mumbai opener Rohit Sharma was adjudged LBW off left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in the second over. However, the veteran batter survived as he opted for the DRS and the ball-tracker suggested that the ball had pitched outside the leg stump.

Several fans expressed displeasure following the review, alleging that the 15-second timer had run out by the time the MI star signalled for DRS.

Sharma was visibly relieved after the DRS decision went in his favor. Here's a clip of his reaction:

