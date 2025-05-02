RR vs MI, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians continued their winning streak in IPL 2025 by defeating the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, May 1. In a dominant performance, the Mumbai-based franchise cruised to a 100-run victory in Jaipur.

With this defeat, the Rajasthan Royals have been officially eliminated from the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Even if the Jaipur-based franchise win their remaining three league matches, they will not be able to secure a place in the Top 4 of the final standings.

On that note, here's a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats emerging from the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

List of all award winners in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton won the Player of the Match award for his 38-ball 61 at the top of the order for the visiting team. Playing his first-ever match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rickelton mastered the conditions and smashed seven fours and three sixes.

Ryan's opening partner Rohit Sharma won the award for the Most Fours as he smacked nine boundaries during his entertaining 36-ball 53. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya (Strike rate of 208.7)

Super Sixes of the Match: Ryan Rickelton (3 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Hardik Pandya

Most Fours in the Match: Rohit Sharma (9 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

Player of the Match: Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38).

RR vs MI scorecard

Ryan Rickelton was the top-scorer for the Mumbai Indians with 61 runs off 38 balls. The South African batter smacked seven fours and three sixes during his knock and stitched up a 116-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma. After Rickelton and Sharma lost their wickets, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya smashed a 23-ball 48* each to guide MI to 217/2 in 20 overs.

Maheesh Theekshana and Riyan Parag were the only two bowlers to take a wicket for the home team. The other bowlers disappointed the home fans with their wicketless spells at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals lost all their wickets for just 117 runs in Jaipur. Jofra Archer top-scored with a 27-ball 30. Archer's knock ensured that RR crossed the 100-run mark, but his efforts were not enough to stop RR from losing by 100 runs.

Karn Sharma and Trent Boult bagged three wickets each for the Mumbai Indians team. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar scalped a wicket each.

RR vs MI, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match

This win marked Mumbai Indians' first away win against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur after the 2012 IPL season. Here are some other top records emerging from the IPL 2025 game between RR and MI:

This is the 3rd time MI have recorded 6 consecutive wins in a season. The last time they did it was in 2017, when they became the champions. This is the 3rd time MI recorded a win by 100 or more wins in IPL. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru (4 wins) have achieved this feat more times than MI.

